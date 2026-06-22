New Lego Movie: Keanu Reeves in Talks to Star in Live-Action Hybrid Film at Universal

Keanu Reeves is in talks to star in an untitled live-action Lego Hyrbrid movie at Universal, TheWrap has learned.

Josh Cooley is attached to direct.

Producing the project are Jill Wilfert and Ryan Christians via The Lego Group. Plot details are under wraps though according to Deadline, which first reported the news, it will be a mix of live-action and animation.

Previously, Universal signed a deal with The Lego Group to co-produce a trio of untitled live-action films based around the popular toys.

The deal comes 10 years after the release of “The Lego Movie” by Warner Bros., which earned critical acclaim and was a box office success with $468 million at the global box office. The Lego Group would go on to produce several more films at Warner Bros., including a direct sequel to “The Lego Movie” and spinoffs based around “Batman” and Lego’s own “Ninjago” toy line.

Universal’s executive vice president of Production Development Matt Reilly and director of Production Development Jacqueline Garell will oversee these projects for the studio.

Universal had no comment.

More to come…