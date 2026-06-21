‘Toy Story 5’ Sets New Franchise Record With $312 Million Global Box Office Opening

Disney/Pixar’s “Toy Story 5” has set a new franchise record and a new top 3-day opening for 2026 as it has opened to $160 million from 4,425 domestic locations and $312 million worldwide, topping the $121 million domestic/$249 million global opening of “Toy Story 4” in 2019.

“Toy Story 4” went on to post a final theatrical total of $434 million domestic and $1.07 billion worldwide, a benchmark that “Toy Story 5” is more than capable of clearing as it holds strong critical and audience reception scores across the board while Warner Bros./DC’s “Supergirl” is currently tracking for a domestic opening next weekend in the $40 million range.

Universal/Illumination’s “Minions & Monsters” may bring some competition in July, but we’ve seen Illumination and Pixar co-exist in 2024, when “Inside Out 2” set a then-global record total of $1.7 billion even as “Despicable Me 4” grossed $972 million alongside it. These two animated films should lead into a robust second half of the summer, further supported by films like “The Odyssey” and “Spider-Man: Brand New Day.”

The success of “Toy Story 5” came partly at the expense of Universal/Amblin’s “Disclosure Day,” which has fallen 62% from its $44.5 million opening weekend for a $17 million second frame. While there’s still continued turnout from longtime fans of Steven Spielberg, many of whom are over the age of 45, the only somewhat positive word-of-mouth isn’t standing up compared to the four-quadrant popularity of “Toy Story.”

Focus Features’ “Obsession” is third with $14.2 million in its sixth weekend, finally dropping below its $17.1 million opening after more than a month in theaters. With a domestic total of $215 million, it joins Warner Bros.’ “Sinners” as only the second original film since the start of 2018 to cross $200 million in North America.

A24’s “Backrooms” is fourth, reaching $175 million domestic and $300 million worldwide. with $7.5 million in its fourth weekend. Paramount/Miramax’s “Scary Movie” completes the top 5 with $6.7 million in its third weekend, bringing its total past $200 million worldwide against a $30 million budget.

Farther down the charts are a pair of indie releases with the Neon queer horror film “Leviticus” and the A24 drama “The Death of Robin Hood.” “Leviticus” has opened to $2.74 million while “The Death of Robin Hood” stands at $2.65 million.

While “Leviticus” has been well received since its Sundance premiere with Rotten Tomatoes scores of 93% critics and 82% audience, “The Death of Robin Hood” has faced tepid reception with a C+ on CinemaScore and RT scores of 70% critics and 67% audience.

Finally, Focus Features released the queer coming-of-age film “Girls Like Girls” in 504 locations, grossing $1.6 million. Based on Hayley Kiyoko’s viral music video and subsequent novel adaptation, the film has RT scores of 89% critics and 91% audience.