Kirsten Dunst to Play Alex in ‘A Minecraft Movie’ Sequel at Warner Bros. and Legendary

Kirsten Dunst is set to play Alex in Warner Bros. Pictures and Legendary’s untitled “A Minecraft Movie” sequel, according to an insider with knowledge of the project.

Jared Hess is also returning to direct and will write the script with Chris Galletta. Plot details remain deep in the mine for now.

Dunst joins a cast which includes Jason Momoa, Jack Black, Danielle Brooks, Matt Berry and Jennifer Coolidge.

The sequel will be produced by Mary Parent, Cale Boyter, Roy Lee, Eric McLeod, Kayleen Walters, Torfi Frans Ólafsson, Jason Momoa and Jill Messick (posthumously). Jay Ashenfelter, Jen Conroy, Brian Mendoza, Jon Berg and Jonathan Spaihts are the executive producers.

“A Minecraft Movie” debuted to a record $163 million domestic opening and has since grossed $424 million, making it the No. 1 film of 2025 at the domestic box office. With a worldwide total approaching $1 billion, it is also the second highest-grossing release of the year.

By now, it’s well known around Hollywood that video games are the new comic books. Adaptations of these properties have proved to be successful in recent years on both the big and small screens, from HBO’s Emmy-winning “The Last of Us,” which saw 5.3 million U.S. viewers for its Season 2 premiere, to the “Sonic the Hedgehog” series, which continues to be a juggernaut for Paramount. Its third installment currently ranks as the sixth highest-grossing video game movie of all time, earning over $514.2 million worldwide. (Paramount has already penciled a fourth film in for 2027 and is eying spinoff features.)

Dunst most recently starred in “Roofman,” “Civil War,” and “Power of the Dog” and will next be seen in Ruben Östlund’s “The Entertainment System Is Down.” She is repped by Entertainment 360, United Talent Agency, and Hansen, Jacobson, Teller, Hoberman, Newman, Warren, Richman, Rush, Kaller, Gellman, Meigs & Fox, LLP.

Warner Bros. Pictures will release the “Untitled Minecraft Sequel” on July 23, 2027.

Deadline first reported the news.