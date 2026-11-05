Netflix Debuts New ‘KPop Demon Hunters’ Content Hub

You might have thought it was done, done, done, but the “KPop Demon Hunters” phenomenon continues.

Starting Thursday, fans can access the “KPop Demon Hunters: For the Fans!” page, described as a “first-of-its-kind, all-new destination” on Netflix that brings together “the ultimate collection of ‘KPop Demon Hunters’ content that celebrates the music and characters fans love while discovering original and playful creations.”

Alongside the Academy Award-winning film and the sing-along version (which had a brief theatrical release last year), there is stuff like “all-new official choreography videos featuring new HUNTR/X animation and popular dance creators, and custom stop-motion animation videos showcasing HUNTR/X in a new style,” per a Thursday press release. And just when you got “Soda Pop” out of your head.

Honestly, there’s an impressive amount of new content that will stoke the interest in longtime fans and also, undoubtedly, create new fans for the film, which has spent a staggering 67 weeks (!) on Netflix’s Global Top 10 list of most-viewed movies. It also speaks to Netflix’s current strategy of blending traditional Netflix content with more user-generated, YouTube-y material.

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In the PLAYlist Stories (capitalization theirs), are “HUNTR/X Backstage Pass,” described as a “visually kinetic and fun stop-motion narrative” with six episodes that give fans “exclusive access to HUNTR/X behind the scenes: rehearsals, photoshoots, costume fittings and more.” With “KPop Toy Creations,” the three-episode collection of mini-episodes are inspired by the movie and “produced by one young filmmaking visionary, all between homework and dinner time.” There’s also “Play Games With Us,” a four-episode stop-motion animation series that’s “full of colorful competitions, challenges and fun.”

There’s also a section called “Learn the Choreo!” made up of a slate of “official choreography content that turns the film’s biggest musical moments into something fans can learn and perform.” You can watch HUNTR/X rehearse “How It’s Done” and learn routines “straight from the choreographers behind the film,” covering “Golden,” “Takedown,” “Soda Pop” and “Your Idol.” “Choreographers Nain and Leejung Lee break down how Rumi, Mira and Zoey’s personalities shape the way they move,” reads the official synopsis.

There’s additional lyric videos for seven songs from the film, the sing-along version, a collection of fan-created content (and voice talent reacting to said content) and a “KPop Demon Hunters”-themed fireplace, for those cozy holiday vibes.

Outside of your Netflix account, a new “KPop Demon Hunters” experience is coming to the Netflix House locations in Dallas and Philadelphia, featuring a life-size version of the tiger created by Jim Henson’s Creature Shop. This week, “KPop Demon Hunters” also joined the Criterion Collection in a gorgeous 4K UHD set. And work continues on the highly anticipated sequel, which Netflix recently said would be accompanied by a wide theatrical release.

Happy hunting.