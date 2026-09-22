‘KPop Demon Hunters’ Immersive Experience Coming to Netflix House Locations Later This Year

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Ready to step into the world of “KPop Demon Hunters?” Soon enough, you’ll get your chance.

“KPop Demon Hunters:” The Immersive Experience is coming to both the Dallas and Philadelphia Netflix House locations this November. The experience, based on the most popular Netflix film of all time, “will give fans of all ages the opportunity to step into the story of HUNTR/X, complete with singing, dancing and hunting demons.” Ticket sales begin today for Mastercard credit cardholders, September 29 for Netflix members and October 1 for the general public.

It will open at Netflix House Dallas on November 12 and at Netflix House Philadelphia on November 20. Just in time for some demon-hunting holiday fun.

“Fans don’t just want to watch ‘KPop Demon Hunters,’ they want to live in the world of HUNTR/X,” said Marian Lee, Netflix’s Chief Marketing Officer, in an official statement. “Netflix House is where fandoms like this get to live year-round, so it’s the perfect home for everything ‘KPop Demon Hunters’ fans have been asking for. Singing the songs they already know by heart, facing off with demons, hanging out with Derpy Tiger – every detail is built so fans of all ages can feel, hear and see this world exactly the way they imagined it.”

“Exclusive photo opportunities and all-new merchandise, along with themed food and drink items” inspired by “KPop Demon Hunters,” will also be available at both Netflix House locations timed to the “KPop Demon Hunters:” The Immersive Experience, the announcement confirmed.

Tickets start at $39, with new children’s tickets starting at $34 (ages 3-12). Additionally, ultimate superfans can make their moment extra golden with a new VIP ticket package starting at $89 Monday – Thursday and $99 Friday – Sunday.

“VIP ticketholders will receive all-day access to an exclusive, all-new Netflix House VIP Lounge, along with priority entry to the ‘KPop Demon Hunters’ experience anytime during operating hours on their booked date and an exclusive themed gift to take home, while supplies last,” according to the official release.

To book your tickets for Dallas, visit here; for Philadelphia, visit here.

Netflix House is described as “a first-of-its-kind, permanent, ever-changing entertainment venue where fans can interact with their favorite Netflix stories beyond the screen.”

The first two Netflix House locations opened in 2025, with a third location opening in Las Vegas next year.

Beyond being the most successful Netflix film of all time, “KPop Demon Hunters” also was the first non-Disney or Pixar animated feature to win two Academy Awards – for Best Animated Feature and Best Original Song (for “Golden,” one of the many earworms that make up the film’s original soundtrack). A sequel is currently in development with Sony Pictures Animation and Netflix. Directors Maggie Kang and Chris Appelhans are set to return.