Kristen Bell to Voice Amy Rose in ‘Sonic the Hedgehog 4’

Kristen Bell is set to voice Amy Rose in “Sonic the Hedgehog 4” at Paramount, TheWrap has learned.

The fourth installment of the Sega video game series will be released on March 19, 2027.

Sonic headliner Ben Schwartz posted on Instagram: “WE HAVE OUR AMY ROSE!!! And I could not be more excited!!! Please welcome the incredible @kristenanniebell to the @sonicmovie family!!!”

As with past installments, “Sonic 3” teases what comes next in a mid-credits sequence that teases the arrival of a new character from the video game series, which has won over fans with a lengthy cast of heroes and villains. Details for “Sonic 4” beyond that sequence remain under wraps.

“Sonic 3” became the highest-grossing film in the series, garnering over $490 million worldwide. The “Sonic” franchise has surpassed $1 billion in box office receipts.

Jeff Fowler directed all three of the original live-action “Sonic the Hedgehog” outings and is attached to direct the fourth installment.

“I think it’s a little funny that the work that we’ve done really reflects the message of these films: when you’ve got the right people by your side, and you’re willing to listen to each other and complement each other’s strengths, there’s nothing you can’t accomplish,” Fowler previously told TheWrap of his repeat collaborators across projects.

Neal H. Moritz, Toby Ascher and Toru Nakahara are the producers.

Bell was most recently seen in the Amazon Prime comedy film “The People We Hate at the Wedding,” alongside Allison Janney and Ben Platt, and in Netflix’s parody comedy “The Woman in the House.” Bell is set to reprise her role as Joanne in Season 3 of “Nobody Wants This” and will star as Mrs. Claus in the upcoming Universal Pictures Christmas action comedy “Violent Night 2,” alongside David Harbour.

