Paramount Sets New ‘Sonic’ Movie, Live-Action/Animation ‘TMNT’ for 2028

Paramount has made three new additions to its release slate, including a 40th anniversary re-release of the Tom Cruise classic “Top Gun” next year and new films in the “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles” and “Sonic the Hedgehog” franchises set for 2028.

The “TMNT” film will be a departure from the 2023 animated film “Mutant Mayhem” and its upcoming 2027 sequel. It will be a live-action/CGI hybrid in the style of Paramount’s “Sonic” films with series producer, Neal H. Moritz, attached to the project. The film is set for release on Nov. 17, 2028.

Details on the “Sonic” film, set for release Dec. 22, 2028, are completely under wraps with no word on whether it will be connected to the previous films in the franchise. Moritz’s production banner Original Film is once again attached to the project alongside “Sonic” owners Sega. The project joins “Sonic the Hedgehog 4,” which is already slated for release in Spring 2027.

In addition to the new films, the 40th anniversary of “Top Gun” will be celebrated with a re-release on Wednesday, May 13, 2026. Starring Tom Cruise as Navy fighter pilot Pete “Maverick” Mitchell, “Top Gun” helped establish Cruise as an action star and spawned the 2022 legacyquel “Top Gun: Maverick,” which became Paramount’s highest grossing film of all time with $1.45 billion worldwide.