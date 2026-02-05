Kristen Stewart said she’s still “haunted” by the life and death of Princess Diana, admitting she can break into tears at the mere thought of her, even years after portraying the late royal.

“I still am,” Stewart, who starred as the late royal in Pablo Larraín’s 2021 film “Spencer,” told The Telegraph in an interview published Thursday.

“I can’t drive round this city, and Paris for that matter, without thinking about her. All the love that poured out of this woman … I can cry about her any any moment.”

Stewart’s said her uncanny portrayal of Diana was shaped not just by her own preparation, but with the help of voice and movement coaches, a carefully styled wig, and a wardrobe filled with Chanel. “The clothes were part of the armour,” she continued. “They allowed me to step into her physical space and create images of her in this prison of a castle yet wearing lavish, stunning pieces of clothing. That is a poem in itself.”

Stewart is set to make her feature-length directorial debut with “The Chronology of Water,” an adaptation of Lidia Yuknavitch’s memoir of the same name. The film premiered at the Cannes Film Festival last year.

In the interview, the actress also reflected on the struggles she faced getting the film made, saying one of the biggest challenges was going up against the “misogynist system designed against” the film.

“I mean, we’re allowed to take our clothes off in public, but we have targets on our back for sure,” she said. “I don’t want to lean into victimhood, but we [women] need to stand together strongly and acknowledge we’ve received the s–t end of the stick in certain ways.”

“The Chronology of Water,” stars Imogen Poots as a young woman who finds her voice through the written word and salvation as a swimmer.

Back in May 2025, Stewart told TheWrap that she had a physical reaction to reading the book, which she described as a “sort of necessary outburst.”

“Even if you don’t have the specific relationship to abuse that this woman does, if you have been walking around the Earth with a female body for the last, you know, right now, being told to shut the f–k up is pervasive. It’s just a fact,” she said during her interview with TheWrap founder and CEO Sharon Waxman. “I think there are certain pieces of work that allow you to exist, all of a sudden you go, ‘Wow, f–k me. That is a mirror.’ And we are so much stronger together.”