Kristen Stewart’s ‘The Chronology of Water’ Lands US Distribution at The Forge

Following the film’s critically acclaimed Cannes debut, The Forge has acquired the North American rights to “The Chronology of Water,” Kristen Stewart’s directorial debut, the distributor announced on Tuesday.

The Cannes darling will be released theatrically in North America this December for an awards-qualifying run, followed by a wider release in early January. A major awards season push is planned, with “The Chronology of Water” serving as The Forge’s campaign centerpiece.

Based on Lidia Yuknavitch’s memoir and adapted for the screen by Stewart, “The Chronology of Water” is the portrait of a woman who, after an abusive childhood, escapes into competitive swimming, sexual experimentation, toxic relationships and addiction before finding her voice through writing.

“Kristen [Stewart] hasn’t just directed a film, she’s carved out a world with unmistakable vision: one that pulses with pain, desire and defiance,” Mark Mathias Sayre, CEO of The Forge, said in a statement “’The Chronology of Water’ is unlike anything we’ve ever released: visceral, expansive and anchored by a performance from Imogen Poots that wrecks and rebuilds you. The film is a major achievement on every level, and we’re honored to bring it to North American audiences.”

Stewart added: “After eight long years of gestation, I am overwhelmed by the privilege of having ‘The Chronology of Water’ be released in theaters with the full support and ambition of like-minded artists like the partners we’ve found at The Forge. Films like ours should be birthed onto the screen and I am grateful we found a team as committed to supporting independent filmmakers as they are.”

The film stars Imogen Poots, Jim Belushi, Thora Birch, Charlie Carrick, Susannah Flood, Kim Gordon and Tom Sturridge.

Producers include Charles Gillibert (CG Cinema International); Yulia Zayceva, Max Poklov, and Svetlana Punte (Forma Pro Films); Michael Pruss, and Rebecca Feuer (Scott Free); Stewart, Maggie McLean, and Dylan Meyer (Nevermind Pictures); and Andy Mingo in association with Scott Aharoni, Alihan Yalcindag, and Sinan Eczacibasi for Curious Gremlin; Christian Vesper for Fremantle; Yan Vizinberg, Abigail Honor and Chris Cooper for Lorem Ipsum Entertainment; Mélanie Biessy for Scala Films.

The deal was brokered by Mark Mathias Sayre (CEO), Steven Michael Swadling (Partner), and Decker Sadowski (Head of Acquisitions) on behalf of The Forge, and WME Independent on behalf of the filmmakers. Les Films du Losange is handling international sales and French distribution.