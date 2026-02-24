While reflecting on the fun they had making their hilarious woman-led comedy “Bridesmaids,” Rose Byrne shared how Kristen Wiig facilitated a girls night out to a male strip club.

“She hired a party bus for the whole cast, and we went …” Bryne explained in a Vanity Fair interview with her co-star.

“To a very classy place,” Wiig teased.

“To a very classy place that was really fun,” Byrne responded with a smirk.

“We went to a male strip club … because I thought it was good for research,” Wiig joked.

In actuality, Wiig explained, there was initially a scene in “Bridesmaids” where the cast — which included Byrne, Wiig, Maya Rudolph, Melissa McCarthy, Ellie Kemper, Wendi McLendon-Covey — did in fact go to a strip club.

“Well, originally in the original version we did, so that’s why,” Wiig explained. “It was a lesson to me in like, having that experience where we all get to be together and shooting something like that with that many women.”

Wiig continued: “I’ve never had that experience before. And some of us had known each other for a long time, and some of us — there were just literally meeting that night or with rehearsals and everything. It was just a fun, amazing night.”

“It was a bonding, fun, ridiculous — like, so fun,” Byrne said. “It’s a good idea. It was a great idea. And Kristen’s a party animal! But it was fun. Just relax, let loose — it was that opportunity to do that, and it was just so silly and it was a good call.”

Elsewhere in the interview, the pair also went into detail about how their side-splitting engagement party toast scene came to life. During the scene, the two go back and forth trying to outdo the other with their wedding party toast to Lillian (Rudolph).

“We just went off the books,” Wiig explained. “[Director] Paul [Feig] was like, ‘Just keep going. Just keep going up there.’ That to me, was a very sort of jelling seen … And even just for me, it was my first big part in a movie … I felt a little more comfortable after that scene because we got to do it. And we only did that long run like one time or two times … and that’s what’s in the movie.”

Byrne also reminisced on that day on set.

“I remember everyone standing there, and they were really fun,” Byrne said. “People were laughing; it felt like it was — it was just so silly. It just got so competitive and ridiculous and … I’m terrible ’cause I’d start laughing.”