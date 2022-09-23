When Jon Hamm agreed to be in “Bridesmaids,” he did sight unseen as a favor to Kristen Wiig after they “got along like a house on fire” after he hosted “Saturday Night Live.” He just forgot to include his agents in the discussion.

“I did that movie before there was a part, before there was a script, I said ‘yes’ to it. And [my] agents went, ‘Oh, well, shit. How do we, you know, ask for money?’ And I was like, ‘Don’t worry about it. It just, let me let go have fun with friends.'” Hamm said on SiriusXM’s latest episode of “Pop Culture Spotlight with Jessica Shaw.” And that’s why he’s uncredited in the 2011 Paul Feig comedy, in which he opened the film with a hilarious sex scene with Wiig as her soon-to-be ex-boyfriend.

The “Mad Men” star explained to Shaw that he simply couldn’t turn Wiig down after they hit it off during his “SNL” hosting stint.

“We were in a couple sketches together and got along like a house on fire, and she said, ‘Will you please be in my movie? Please be in my movie.’ You know, nobody knew it was gonna be the global success that it was. But uh, but I knew it would be funny. And especially with that cast, you know, I was like, ‘Sure, of course. Are you kidding me? Thank you for asking. Of course I’ll do that.'”

The actor, who takes over the Chevy Chase “Fletch” franchise in the new film “Confess, Fletch,” said, “Mostly I drive [my agents] crazy because I say yes to everything, you know? I’m always showing up for people’s podcasts or what have you. But that’s what I like doing. I like engaging with the people that I work with and I’ve had some tremendous, fun experiences doing that. And things like that turn into other things. And, you know, those are the kinds of things you can’t measure.”

Watch the clip of Jon Hamm on “Pop Culture Spotlight with Jessica Shaw” below: