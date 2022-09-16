Jon Hamm is back and better than ever with his take on “Fletch” in “Confess, Fletch.”

Based on a 1976 novel of the same name by Gregory McDonald (which was turned into a few movies starring Chevy Chase), the latest adaptation follows Fletch as he tries to solve an art theft, before getting involved in a murder investigation as well. The former investigative journalist begrudgingly comes out of retirement to pursue a number of leads, including his girlfriend.

If you’re wondering how to watch “Confess, Fletch,” we’ve got the answers to all your questions.

Is “Confess, Fletch” in theaters or streaming?

The comedy action flick opens in theaters Sept. 16, but you can also rent the movie to stream On Demand.

Since it will become an exclusive title for Showtime after its theatrical release, “Confess, Fletch” will be streaming on Showtime Oct. 28.

What Is “Confess, Fletch” about?

When an art theft goes rogue on a precious collection, investigative journalist Fletch is the clear choice to crack the case — until he becomes the prime suspect in a murder. In order to prove his innocence, Fletch must narrow down his list of colorful culprits, including an art dealer, an unassuming heiress, an eccentric neighbor and his girlfriend.

Who is in the “Confess, Fletch” cast?

Hamm stars alongside Roy Wood Jr., who plays Detective Monroe, and Marcia Gay Harden, who plays the Countess. Other notable cast includes Kyle MacLachlan, Lorenza Izzo, John Slattery, Annie Mumolo, Anna Osceola, Ayden Mayeri, Erica McDermott, Levon Panek and Owen Burke.

Greg Mottola, who directed “Superbad” and “Adventureland,” co-wrote and directed the film.

Watch the “Confess, Fletch” trailer:

Are the Other “Fletch” Movies Streaming?

Neither “Fletch” or “Fletch Lives,” both starring Chevy Chase, are streaming but they are available to rent from a variety of retailers.