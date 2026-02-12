Laura Dern Remembers Her One and Only Time on Universal’s ‘Jurassic Park’ Ride: ‘It Was a Little Awkward’ | Video

Laura Dern has only been on “Jurassic Park: The Ride” at California’s Universal Studios once — and she admitted to feeling a bit awkward about it.

While chatting with Bowen Yang and Matt Rogers on their “Las Culturistas” podcast, Dern was asked about roller coasters before the hosts wondered if she’d experienced the iconic boat ride at Universal. The “Jurassic Park” icon admitted her kids got her on the ride once, but the walk through the gift shop after was a bit much.

“It was like when my kids were little and we were going to go and they had friends, I think it was a birthday party for one of the kids, and I didn’t want to say I couldn’t go and be like, ‘Guys I can’t go on the ride.’ This is literally my ride,” Dern said.

She added: “I was like just hanging out with my baseball cap. We did the ride. All was good and we walked through the gift shop, which you have to go through to get out, and it’s like, me with the triceratops scene is playing, and all these dolls that I didn’t know existed that look like me. It was a little awkward.”

Dern recently returned to the “Jurassic Park” franchise. She reunited with original franchise co-stars Jeff Goldblum and Sam Neill for a Super Bowl ad with Xfinity that had them back in their original costumes and recreating moments. New moments spliced with scenes from Steven Spielberg’s 1993 hit combined for one of the stronger Super Bowl Sunday ads.

The three actors previously revisited their roles alongside new-era franchise stars Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard in 2022’s “Jurassic Park: Dominion.”

Watch Dern’s full “Las Culturistas” interview below: