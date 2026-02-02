‘Jurassic Park’ Reunion: Sam Neill, Jeff Goldblum and Laura Dern Reprise Roles in Super Bowl Spot

What would “Jurassic Park” have looked like if everything simply…hadn’t gone wrong? Xfinity’s new Super Bowl commercial aims to show just that — and it reunited Sam Neil, Jeff Goldblum and Laura Dern to do so.

In the spot for the big game, which is directed by Taika Waititi, fans are taken back to Spielberg’s original film, in the moment where the power failed and cut off the network. But this time, as a young Samuel L. Jackson ominously says he can’t get the park back online, an Xfinity tech cuts in. After marveling at the inner workings for just a moment, he plugs in a modem, Jurassic Park has full signal, and the paddocks are all safely secured once more.

“Guys, that could’ve been bad,” Laura Dern jokes, returning as Dr. Ellie Satler.

“Oh this is going to be a lovely weekend!” Jeff Goldblum’s Ian Malcolm says happily.

From there, the iconic trio simply enjoys Jurassic Park as a proper theme park. Alan Grant and Ellie visit the spa, Malcolm enjoys drinks by the pool, and Grant even gets a selfie with a safely enclosed T-Rex.

“Mr. Hammond, after careful consideration, I have decided to happily endorse your park,” Grant tells the owner over the phone, as he enjoys a flying dinosaur ride.

Of course, there’s still a little danger at Jurassic Park. As the Xfinity tech returns to his van, he’s greeted by a dilophosaurus in his passenger seat. But, as the creature threatens him, the tech simply nopes out of that car, and no lives are lost.

