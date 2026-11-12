Lionsgate Acquires Alma Har’el’s ‘Wet’ With Connor Storrie, Rebecca Ferguson and Javier Bardem

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Lionsgate acquired on Wednesday the North American and U.K. distribution rights to Alma Har’el’s “Wet” from Fifth Season and 193, a Legendary Company.

The film’s cast is certainly stacked, as it stars “Heated Rivalry” breakout Connor Storrie, “Dune” star Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar winner Javier Bardem, “Marty Supreme” actress Odessa A’zion, music superstar Rosalia and “Spider-Noir” star Lukas Haas. However, details for the film, which Har’el co-wrote with Christian Stangeby, are being kept under wraps. Though, the film has been described as a “wildly seductive, high-seas caper.”

The studio also confirmed on Wednesday that production was slated to begin in the Dominican Republic in 2027.

“The script and package for ‘Wet’ are undeniable,” Adam Fogelson, chair for the Lionsgate Motion Picture Group, said in a statement. “With Alma at the helm, we cannot wait to get in the water with this unbelievably talented group of people, both in front of and behind the camera.”

Har’el, who serves as both co-writer and director, expressed her own excitement, noting, “Lately, I’ve had to find humor in chaos and humanity in the most unpredictable situations. I’m grateful to Lionsgate for embracing a film that speaks to this wild moment in time. I’m incredibly excited to bring this remarkable group of actors together and make a film that refuses to behave.”

Har’el is best known for directing Shia LaBeouf’s 2019 film “Honey Boy” and the 2011 documentary “Bombay Beach.”

Scott O’Brien and MaryGrace Stephenson are overseeing the project for Lionsgate. Meanwhile, Jordan Backhus will oversee creative for Fifth Season.

Christopher Davis and Lauren Bixby negotiated the deal on behalf of the studio, while WME Independent, 193 and BALA negotiated the deal on behalf of the filmmakers.

Deadline first reported Lionsgate’s acquisition of “Wet.”