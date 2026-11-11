‘The Voice’ Eyes Move Out of LA in Cost-Cutting Shift | Exclusive

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“The Voice” may become the latest singing competition to move out of Los Angeles, TheWrap has learned.

NBC and the show’s producers are weighing the possibility of moving production of “The Voice” from the Universal Studios lot in Los Angeles to another city in a cost-cutting effort, a source told TheWrap. Leadership is considering multiple cities for the move, including Nashville, Tenn., and Atlanta, Ga. Keeping production in L.A. also remains on the table.

“The Voice” has shot on Stage 30 at Universal Studios Hollywood since debuting in 2011. The competition series, which typically runs two cycles per TV season, is currently in production in Los Angeles on Season 30 as well as a special season featuring celebrity contestants, hosted by Keke Palmer and set to air in 2027. The show has not been officially renewed beyond that.

Representatives for NBC and “The Voice” producers MGM Television declined to comment for this story.

Should the relocation materialize, “The Voice” would follow a trend of reality television productions leaving California for other states with more attractive tax credit programs.

“American Idol” announced it would move from Hollywood to Georgia starting with the upcoming Season 25, set to premiere in February, a particularly surprising move because Hollywood was cemented in the show’s DNA. “America’s Got Talent” has also been rumored to leave California, with TMZ reporting the show was considering a move to Georgia or Tennessee.

“The Voice” is a consistent ratings winner for NBC. Season 30 premiered Sept. 21 and scored 7.1 million viewers in seven days, a 5% increase in audience when compared to its previous fall premiere in 2025. The series is headlined by a rotating foursome of celebrity coaches, which currently includes Adam Levine, Kelly Clarkson, Queen Latifah and Riley Green.

“The Voice” is produced by MGM Television. “American Idol” and “America’s Got Talent” are both produced by Fremantle.