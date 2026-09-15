‘American Idol’ to Move From Hollywood to Georgia for Season 25

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No more Hollywood! “American Idol” is moving to Georgia starting with Season 25, another blow to California’s production market.

The ABC singing competition series will move production from Hollywood to the Atlanta area for its upcoming season, which is set to premiere in the new year, TheWrap has learned.

The series joins a growing slate of productions leaving California as it becomes increasingly expensive to shoot in the Golden State. Several game shows, including “The Floor,” “Beat Shazam” and “Name That Tune,” have even taken their production outside of the country.

For “American Idol,” though, Hollywood was in its DNA. The judging panel would hand out physical Golden Tickets during the initial audition round that were contestants entry to Hollywood Week. As production moves to Atlanta, the iconic moment in the show’s history will look different.

“American Idol” is produced by Fremantle with Sony Pictures Television-backed 19 Entertainment. The production company has reportedly been in talks with a studio in the Atlanta area but has not yet signed the deal.

Georgia has become its own production hub in recent years. Atlanta in particular is one of the main filming locations outside of L.A. and New York in the United States.

Productions from Marvel movies to unscripted series have been shot in the state, including “Captain America: Brave New World,” “Wandavision” and Fox’s “The 1% Club.”

Georgia also offers an up to 30% tax credit for unscripted and reality television that spend up to $500,000 in the state. California has expanded its tax credit program to include unscripted productions for the first time, but the credits only apply to large-scale competition series with a minimum budget of $1 million.

“American Idol” Season 25 reportedly did not qualify for the California tax incentives.

The series has teased a potential move, uprooting their typical Hollywood Week to Nashville, Tenn. last season. Season 24 saw Luke Bryan, Lionel Richie and Carrie Underwood as judges with Seacrest as host. The trio is expected to return for Season 25 when it premieres in January.