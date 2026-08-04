‘The Voice’ Celebrity Season to Air in 2027 With Keke Palmer as Host, Joe Jonas Joins Coach Roster

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“The Voice” has kicked off production for its first-ever celebrity version of the singing competition series.

Instead of undiscovered talent, the special event season will star a range of celebrities from actors and musicians to influencers, athletes, comedians and reality TV stars. The talent will be announced at a later date.

Keke Palmer will host the special edition of the NBC series, with Joe Jonas joining the coaching table for the first time. He will coach alongside Queen Latifah and Riley Green, who are set to return after back-to-back seasons of the original franchise. Each will act as mentors to the celebrity contestants congruent with the traditional series. “The Voice: Celebrity” is set to air in 2027.

This is not Jonas’ first time in the judging seat. He has previously served as a judge on competition series “Becoming a Popstar” on MTV and “The Next: Fame Is at Your Doorstep” for the CW.

The celebrity season will implement new challenges for the celebrities and give viewers a behind-the-scenes glimpse into the prep for the iconic Blind Auditions. The coaches will still pick their teams from the Blind Auditions but will implement new challenges including Voice Boot Camp, which will show viewers how the contestants prepared.

Celebrities will also watch their contestants take the stage in the VIP Room, upping the drama and competition. Later in the competition, contestants will socialize in the “Workroom.” Viewers will see how they strategize, rehearse and prepare in the Battle round, according to the network.

Longtime “Voice” host Carson Daly will serve as a producer on the season. He is still tapped to host the 30th season of the original series coming out later this fall. Green, Queen Latifah, Kelly Clarkson and Adam Levine will return to the competition floor as the season’s coaches.