‘Logan’ Star Dafne Keen Reveals She ‘Was Getting Offered Coke’ as a Child Actor

After holding the screen against Hugh Jackman with a scene-stealing role in “Logan,” Dafne Keen became a star at a young age. As the “Percy Jackson and the Olympians” and “Star Wars: The Acolyte” star revealed to Michael Rosenbaum, early fame came with some crazy experiences.

“I was getting offered coke at wrap parties when I was tiny,” Keen said on the “Inside of You” podcast on Tuesday. “Like, 11, 12, 13.”

“11 or 12?” Rosenbaum asked.

“Yeah … so I saw what that was,” Keen answered. “So I was like, ‘I don’t really have any interest in that.’”

These dates would roughly coincide with the conclusion of “Logan,” which released when Keen was 12. She starred in that film as Laura, the daughter of Jackman’s Wolverine (a character who took on the Wolverine mantle herself in Marvel Comics). Keen would later reprise the role in “Deadpool & Wolverine,” interacting with a different (and still-living) version of Jackman’s Wolverine.

Keen noted that she has never drank enough to experience a hangover, saying that she’s “such a control freak with that.” In fact, she said her time as a child actor led to a lack of interest in hard drinking. Rosenbaum then expressed disbelief at Keen’s experiences, saying he “didn’t even know what cocaine was” until he had finished college.

“Man, I didn’t start that early,” Rosenbaum said.

“Well, me neither,” Keen responded. “I was saying no, fortunately.”

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Keen, who will appear in the new season of “Percy Jackson and the Olympians” as the goddess Artemis, recently spoke about her experience filming “Logan” with Patrick Stewart following the late actor’s death. In an emotional Instagram post, Keen said, “I have always looked up to him, and always will. As an actor and as a man.”

“He was such a kind, genuine, funny, unique, caring and charming man. I remember his endless jokes, nurturing nature and colourful reading glasses,” she wrote. “Every single day spent working by his side was an honour and a privilege I can’t quite believe I had. He was a walking master of his craft, and of life. One of the greatest of our time, on stage and on screen.”