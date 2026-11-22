Luca Guadagnino‘s planned adaptation of “American Psycho” is no longer moving forward with the filmmaker attached to direct.

The director shared the update during an Nov. 21 appearance on Deadline’s “Crew Call” podcast, where he was discussing his upcoming film “Artificial.” Asked about his next projects towards the end of the interview, Guadagnino addressed the project based on Bret Easton Ellis’ 1991 novel, which had been in development at Lionsgate.

“American Psycho” had a fantastic script by Scott Z. Burns,” Guadagnino said. “Unfortunately, it’s not happening for me as we speak.”

Burns’ screenplay was written as a new adaptation of Ellis’ novel rather than a remake of the 2000 film directed by Mary Harron and starring Christian Bale.

TheWrap reached out to Burns for comment but did not immediately hear back.

Lionsgate announced Guadagnino’s involvement in October 2024, with Burns attached to write the screenplay. The project was set to be produced by Guadagnino’s Frenesy Films, with Sam Pressman executive producing through Pressman Film.

In a statement to TheWrap following the announcement, Lionsgate Motion Picture Group chair Adam Fogelson said of Guadagnino’s involvement: “We are thrilled to add another elite filmmaker to our upcoming slate. Luca is a brilliant artist, and the perfect visionary to create a whole new interpretation of this potent and classic IP.”

The original “American Psycho” followed Patrick Bateman, a wealthy 1980s New York investment banker whose very polished exterior concealed his violent double life as a serial killer. Bale starred alongside Willem Dafoe, Jared Leto, Reese Witherspoon and Chloë Sevigny in the adaptation, which went on to become a cult favorite.

Guadagnino’s latest comments followed an October interview with Vulture in which he sounded more noncommittal about the project, suggesting he might make it “maybe one day.”

It remains unclear whether Lionsgate will continue developing the adaptation with another filmmaker or whether the project will be shelved entirely.



As for what comes next, the acclaimed filmmaker said he had other projects in the pipeline and was eager to return to production after not directing a film in 2026, saying, “I’m now hungry for doing another movie. So, I am sure I am going to be on set very soon.”