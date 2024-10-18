‘American Psycho’ Adaptation From Luca Guadagnino in Final Talks at Lionsgate

Luca Guadagnino is in final talks to direct a new adaptation of “American Psycho” for Lionsgate, the company announced Friday.

Scott Z. Burns is writing the new script. Rather than a remake, the new “American Psycho” film will be a new adaptation of Bret Easton Ellis’ novel.

The book was previously adapted by director Mary Harron from a screenplay by Harron and Guinevere Turner, with Christian Bale starring. The Lionsgate film will be produced by Frenesy Films and executive produced by Sam Pressman, the son of Edward R. Pressman, producer of the first adaptation, through his company Pressman Film.

“We are thrilled to add another elite filmmaker to our upcoming slate,” Lionsgate Motion Picture Group chair Adam Fogelson said in a statement to TheWrap. “Luca is a brilliant artist, and the perfect visionary to create a whole new interpretation of this potent and classic IP.”

Guadagnino’s most recent film “Challengers,” starring Zendaya, opened at No. 1 at the box office, while his next film “Queer,” starring Daniel Craig, will be released by A24 on Nov. 27. He’s currently in post on “After the Hunt,” starring Julia Roberts.

Previous credits includes “I Am Love,” “Suspiria,” “Bones and All,” “A Bigger Splash” and the Oscar-winning “Call Me By Your Name.” Guadagnino is repped by CAA, Range Media Partners and Goodman, Genow, Schenkman, Smelkinson & Christopher.

Burns most recently created the Apple TV+ limited series “Extrapolations.” His many feature film screenwriting credits include “The Report,” “Side Effects” and “The Bourne Ultimatum.” It was also recently announced that Burns will create the series “Thumblite” for Netflix and Media Res with Rosamund Pike to star.

Burns is repped by UTA, Range Media Partners and Jackoway Austen Tyerman Wertheimer Mandelbaum Morris Bernstein Trattner Auerbach Hynick Jaime LeVine Sample & Klein.

