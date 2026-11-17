David O. Russell’s “Madden” is one of the most insubstantial biopics in an era that’s practically defined by insubstantial biopics.

Everyone seems to like John Madden. The man took the Oakland Raiders to their first Super Bowl win in the 1970s and he’s still considered one of the greatest football coaches in history. After he retired, Madden’s televised color commentary brought joy to millions of sports fans. He even became a major player in the video game world, bringing strategy and realism to the sports genre with EA’s “Madden NFL” series. To quote the bards, Salt ‘n’ Pepa (and En Vogue): “What a man, what a man, what a man, what a mighty good man.”

On one hand it makes sense to produce a film about John Madden’s life, since he’s still famous and beloved five years after his passing. On the other hand it makes no sense at all, because if “Madden” is to be believed, there’s no story to tell. He was a genius and everyone respected him. He was a workaholic yet his wife, Virginia (Kathryn Hahn), always forgave him. He was best friends with Al Davis (Christian Bale), the owner of the Raiders, and although they had an argument — once — they remained best friends. The film is undeniably pleasant, but neither interesting nor insightful.

Russell’s film skips Madden’s early years and drops him in the mid-1970s. John Madden, played in a fat suit by Nicolas Cage (presumably because every actor who actually has that body type had a scheduling conflict), has already coached the Raiders to multiple winning seasons. But a Super Bowl victory remains elusive. When the Raiders finally win that big prize it’s not because Madden did anything differently. He doesn’t do a lot of changing in this movie, and when he does, everyone realizes they’d be better off if he mostly changed back.

Madden develops a nasty ulcer and reluctantly retires from coaching. He doesn’t know what to do with himself, which is almost a form of conflict, but a series of lucrative, respectable opportunities immediately drop into his lap. He takes them all and, after a few scenes of awkward growing pains, he gets used to them and revolutionizes every industry he touches. He transforms football commentary into actual commentary about football, which apparently nobody tried before, and he pushes Electronic Arts to make a genuinely good video game, which apparently never occurred to them either.

Nicolas Cage is adorable as Madden, which makes sense, since nothing else was asked of him. Christian Bale is a little more interesting as Al Davis. He looks and sounds like a disreputable creep even though he’s a big softie, which in this film qualifies as complexity. It falls to Kathryn Hahn to give “Madden” a real personality, and David O. Russell leans into her performance. Throughout the film, in the middle of various ensemble scenes, he cuts to isolated shots of Hahn staring directly into the camera with an exasperated smirk on her face, as if she’s imploring the audience to cut her film some slack.

Weird insert shots of Hahn standing in limbo and breaking the fourth wall aside, she really does work overtime to play Virginia Madden as a woman who wants a meaningful relationship with her husband and has to constantly compromise because all he thinks about is football. That’s tragic, if you think about it, but “Madden” doesn’t think about it. Virginia endures the daily pressures and inconveniences of marrying an absentee husband, and she does it with noble, bittersweet humor. When she finally breaks the cycle, she immediately regrets it and comes running back to the man who’d rather talk about running backs than go on one vacation with his wife.

Again, he’s a nice man and he means well. In Russell’s film that makes him just like everybody else. There are no antagonists in “Madden.” There’s hardly any conflict, and for the most part, nobody changes anything except their jobs. Russell’s latest film is a Care Bear, and not the grumpy one. His previous films gussied up formulaic genre stories with juicy dialogue, overqualified actors and a slightly gritty aesthetic. It wasn’t a clever approach but it made a straightforward rom-com like “Silver Linings Playbook” and an adequate boxing movie like “The Fighter” look just enough like great cinema to win a handful of Oscars.

With “Madden,” Russell shows all his cards. Robert Richardson’s cinematography is almost always bright and cheerful. You can tell a scene is serious if it takes place in a room where one of the lights isn’t on. The cast wasn’t pushed to find depth in their characters; either that, or only Bale and Hahn embraced on the challenge. And if Russell is hiding another movie under this puff piece, it’s just another puff piece, in the form of the cloying corporate propaganda genre, where the product is the real protagonist. People sure do love those video games.

“Madden” is about how wonderful John Madden was and how wonderful his game is, and maybe that’s a fair assessment of his life and work. But David O. Russell isn’t content to present this man’s life story and let us judge for ourselves. “Madden” is so desperate to be loved that, unlike Madden himself, it can’t be respected.

“Madden” premieres on Prime Video on Nov. 18, 2026.