Mahershala Ali Agrees With Kevin Feige Feeling Like a Failure for Not Making ‘Blade’: ‘He Should Feel That Way’

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready…

Mahershala Ali agrees with Kevin Feige that he should feel like a failure for not getting “Blade” off the ground for the MCU.

While speaking with GQ in an interview published Tuesday about his new film “Your Mother Your Mother Your Mother,” Ali got candid about his long-delayed MCU project never getting off the ground. After one push after another, Feige finally admitted the film was dead and that it was one of the biggest failures of his career. Ali was inclined to agree.

“They had, as you said, a two-time Oscar-winning actor under contract and you got billions of dollars,” Ali said. “That’s a question for them. I don’t mean anything personal to you, but I don’t know why it didn’t. To this day, I don’t know why it didn’t happen. I just know that it was – Kevin, he said it was the biggest failure of his career and I agree.”

You can watch Ali’s interview below.

Mahershala Ali has only done a handful of films in the past eight years—and according to him, there should have been more, including ‘Blade,’ which was announced in 2019 and pulled from Marvel’s release calendar five years later.



In this week’s episode of One More Question,… pic.twitter.com/kiKffdLfi4 — GQ Magazine (@GQMagazine) September 22, 2026

He finished: “I agree with him. I agree with him one hundred percent. One hundred percent. He should feel that way. I agree.”

Back when he was doing press for “Spider-Man: Brand New Day,” Feige told the “Happy Sad Confused” podcast that he felt like a “failure” for not getting the film – which was first announced back in 2019 – launched.

“I am feeling like a gigantic loser and failure that we didn’t get off the ground with Mahershala,” he said.

In a previous July interview with GQ, Ali explained that he had “moved on” from the role. The only time he ever got a chance to act as the Marvel vampire hunter was being briefly heard in a post-credit scene following “Eternals.”

“I’ve been doing this professionally for pushing 30 years now, and one thing I’ve learned is that what is for you is for you and what is not is not. For whatever reason, that project is not for me,” he said. “If they wanted to do it, we would’ve done it. So I have to move on, and I have moved on.”