New ‘Darkwing Duck’ Series Coming to Disney+ Starring Mark Hamill, Seth Rogen

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Disney+ has greenlit a new “Darkwing Duck” series starring Mark Hamill and Seth Rogen.

Hamill will star as Drake Mallard, a.k.a. Darkwing Duck, in the new series, which hails from EPs Sean Tretta (“Star Trek: Picard”) and Borja Peña Gorostegui (“Lost & Crowned”).

Rogen will also executive produce for Point Grey Pictures alongside Evan Goldberg, James Weaver, Alex McAtee and Gabby Grantham, while original creator Tad Stones consults on the project.

The official logline is as follows: “For the last 35 years, Darkwing Duck has been trapped in his worst nightmare: an alternate world that’s never heard of his superhero exploits. Now a rebellious teen named Duckie who knows all about his heroic past shows up to pull this ego-fueled vigilante back into battle. Together, this unlikely duo will get dangerous to fight old enemies like Negaduck and Megavolt and reunite with allies Launchpad, Gosalyn and Morgana to save the entire universe.”

In addition to Hamill and Rogen, who stars as Launchpad McQuack, the voice cast includes Lizzy Caplan (“Party Down”) as Gosalyn Mallard, Lilimar (“Inside Out 2”) as Duckie, Dan Stevens (“Onslaught”) as Glade McTowers, Tiffany Shepis (“Star Trek: Picard”) as Rosa, Kathryn Newton (“Avengers: Doomsday”) as Firecracker, Teo Briones (“Final Destination Bloodlines”) as Timb, Tyler Dean Flores (“Neon”) as Pondsy, Katie Rich (“Saturday Night Live”) as Officer Shanks and Nat Faxon (“The Descendants”) as Officer Webb.

“Disney said ‘Let’s get dangerous and we said ‘hell yeah,’” the Point Grey team said in a joint statement.

“Like every other fan of the original show, I’m excited to see Darkwing getting dangerous again in a whole new series,” Tad Stones added. “The new creative team has certainly amped up the action and comedy without forgetting the Disney heart. This series places DW in the literary tradition of Robin Hood, Zorro, and Sherlock Holmes, heroes whose lore has been reinterpreted by multiple creators in multiple mediums. They explored the core of those characters by tossing them into new eras, new relationships, and even new universes. No matter when or where, Darkwing Duck will appear in a cloud of blue smoke to grab the spotlight.”

The original “Darkwing Duck” series ran for 91 episodes, first premiering on Disney Channel in 1991. It then aired on ABC and in syndication, with the ABC run ending in 1993. The original series is available to stream on Disney+.