‘The Mandalorian and Grogu’s’ Ripped Hutt Has an Adorable Backstory

Rotta the Hutt has all the makings of the scene-stealer from “The Mandalorian and Grogu” – despite it not even being the first time he’s appeared in the canon.

When Rotta – voiced by “The Bear” star Jeremy Allen White – first appeared in trailers for the latest “Star Wars” film, many were shocked at seeing a Hutt with rippling biceps and a six-pack. Those in the know were more shocked when they later learned that the Hutt gladiator was in fact Jabba the Hutt’s son Rotta.

The surprise came because this now-menacing Hutt wielding a pair of battle axes, had appeared years earlier in both canon and the real world in an animated “Star Wars” film. He was a cute little baby back then and things … have changed.

Here’s what you need to know about Rotta’s cute backstory, his many nicknames and the history of physically fit Hutts.

Rotta was kidnapped in “The Clone Wars”

Rotta’s first appearance came in the 2008 animated movie “Star Wars: The Clone Wars.” As the Clone Wars were ramping into high gear following “Star Wars: Episode II – Attack of the Clones,” the Hutts were also having their own in-fighting troubles. Ziro the Hutt – Jabba’s uncle – hired Count Dooku and his then-apprentice Asajj Ventress to kidnap Jabba’s little son Rotta while the crime lord and the Jedi were discussing an alliance. The hope was that Rotta could be hidden away while it was made to look like the Jedi were responsible for the kidnapping and the alliance would fall apart.

Unfortunately for Ziro and Dooku, Anakin Skywalker and his new padawan Ahsoka Tano managed to track down the baby Hutt. They were briefly hunted by Jabba’s forces when doctored footage made it seem like the two planned to kill Rotta rather than return him home, but eventually the heroes won out and the kidnapping attempt created a permanent rift between Jabba and his uncle Ziro.

Rotta was seen briefly years later in the “Star Wars: The Clone Wars” animated TV series. In Season 3, Episode 4 – “Sphere of Influence” – Jabba is asked by the Jedi to help in the hostage situation of a senator and Rotta is seen with the crime boss.

Rotta the Hutt in “The Clone Wars” (Warner Bros.)

Rotta’s history of cute nicknames

Rotta earned himself a collection of adorable nicknames when he was a little boy. Despite being a terrifying crime boss, his father Jabba referred to Rotta as Pedunkee Mufkin. Translated from Huttese that means “Punky Muffin.”

While Anakin and Ahsoka were traveling with Baby Rotta, they carried him in a little backpack. The two traded off when to carry the toddler and not long after meeting Ahsoka dubbed Rotta “Stinky” and referred to him that way for the rest of the movie.

A physically buff Hutt

Rotta has come a long way since being lugged around in a backpack by Jedi. Now he’s a famed gladiator in the Shakari arena and sports bulging biceps and a six-pack. Most Hutts are not known for their chiseled physique but Rotta is not the first in the “Star Wars” canon to have hit the gym.

In the Expanded Universe – non-canon stories from books and comics published before Disney purchased the “Star Wars” rights – there was Beldorian the Hutt. Beldorian was the rare Hutt who was Force-Sensitive. He trained as a Jedi Knight and even wielded a lightsaber. He eventually fell to the Dark Side and was killed in a lightsaber duel against Leia Organa Solo.

In the current “Star Wars” canon, Grakkus the Hutt also boasted a cut figure. Grakkus is likely a major inspiration for Rotta and his storyline in “The Mandalorian and Grogu.” Grakkus both ran and fought in an arena of his own. Along with an impressive physique, Grakkus also had 12 cybernetic legs to help him move around in a battle faster. He had a run-in with Luke Skywalker and Han Solo shortly after the Battle of Yavin.

Rotta and Grogu similarities

Rotta and Grogu are more similar than they initially appear. Rotta was around 50-55 when he was kidnapped by Count Dooku during the Clone Wars. Grogu was 50 when Mando found him in the first season of “The Mandalorian.” The two also have had run-ins with Ahsoka Tano. Rotta was rescued by her during the Clone Wars and Grogu spent time with her and Luke Skywalker being trained to be a Jedi.

Will Grogu develop a six-pack of his own by the next time we seem him? Time will tell.