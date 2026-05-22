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‘The Mandalorian and Grogu’ Launches to $12 Million at Thursday Box Office

The film adaptation of the hit Disney+ “Star Wars” series is tracking for a $90 million 4-day opening

"The Mandalorian and Grogu"
"The Mandalorian and Grogu" (Disney)

Disney/Lucasfilm’s “The Mandalorian and Grogu” arrived at the box office Thursday night and made $12 million from preview screenings as it prepares to go wide today on 4,300 screens.

By comparison, the last “Star Wars” Memorial Day weekend release, “Solo,” opened to $14.3 million from previews before going on to a $103 million 4-day opening. From this start, “Mandalorian and Grogu” is on pace for a 4-day opening in the $90 million range, consistent with pre-release tracking and with the $97 million opening of recent hit “Michael,” which earned $12.6 million in previews.

From a likely fanboy-heavy early audience, “Mandalorian and Grogu” earned a largely positive reception with an 89% Rotten Tomatoes score to go with a 63% critics score.

“The Mandalorian and Grogu” will lead what is expected to be a much quieter Memorial Day weekend than last year, when “Lilo & Stitch” and “Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning” led the box office to a holiday record $330 million overall total.

Studio sources tell TheWrap that they are estimating a $190 million overall total for the weekend, which is still a high floor given the $595 million grossed this month in North America so far.

More to come…

Jeremy Fuster

Jeremy Fuster, Film Reporter, joined TheWrap in 2016 and covers box office and labor news. He received a National Arts & Entertainment Journalism Award for his coverage of the 2023 WGA Strike and was nominated by the LA Press Club as Best Entertainment Journalist. He can be reached at jeremy.fuster@thewrap.com.

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