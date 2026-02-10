‘Marty Supreme’ Becomes A24’s Highest Grossing Film at Global Box Office

Three weeks after becoming A24’s highest grossing film at the U.S. box office, Josh Safdie and Timothée Chalamet’s “Marty Supreme” has achieved that same mark for the indie distributor worldwide.

The Oscar contender has been on a slow international rollout since earning nine Oscar nominations last month, with a release in China still to come on March 20. With several countries still to go, “Marty Supreme” has grossed $92.8 million domestically and $56 million internationally for a $148.8 million running global total.

A24’s box office record previously belonged to its 2022 Best Picture Oscar winner “Everything Everywhere All at Once” with $142 million grossed worldwide. Safdie’s previous film, “Uncut Gems,” grossed $50 million in 2019.

Thanks to its critical acclaim and a career-defining promotional campaign by Chalamet, “Marty Supreme” has become mandatory viewing for cinephiles around the world. In the United Kingdom, the film has earned a spectacular $21 million, while other top countries include Australia with an A24 record $5.4 million, Italy with $4.8 million and Mexico with $3 million.

“Marty Supreme” will be released in theaters in France, Switzerland and Denmark this weekend, as well as Singapore, Thailand, Hong Kong, Indonesia and Vietnam in March. The film’s release across Asia will mostly come after the Academy Awards on March 15, where Chalamet is a frontrunner to win Best Actor.

Other categories “Marty Supreme” is nominated in include Best Picture — which netted Chalamet a second nomination as producer — Best Director, Best Original Screenplay and the newly established Best Casting category.