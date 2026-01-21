‘Masters of the Universe’ Teaser: Prince Adam Seeks the Power Sword in Amazon’s Live-Action Epic

Prince Adam seeks to be reunited with the Power Sword in the first teaser for “Masters of the Universe.” Check it out.

The live-action feature “Masters of the Universe” from Amazon MGM Studios and Mattel Studios, will be released exclusively in U.S. theaters on June 5, 2026.

We also have plot info as the official logline reads, “After being separated for 15 years, the Sword of Power leads Prince Adam (Nicholas Galitzine) back to Eternia where he discovers his home shattered under the fiendish rule of Skeletor (Jared Leto). To save his family and his world, Adam must join forces with his closest allies, Teela (Camila Mendes) and Duncan/Man-At-Arms (Idris Elba), and embrace his true destiny as He-Man — the most powerful man in the universe.”

Travis Knight is directing the film from a screenplay by Chris Butler (initial draft written by David Callaham and Aaron and Adam Nee.) The story is by the Nee brothers, as well as by Alex Litvak and Michael Finch.

The film stars Galitzine, Mendes, Leto, Elba, Alison Brie, James Purefoy, Morena Baccarin, Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson, Charlotte Riley and features Kristin Wiig as the voice of “Roboto.”

Producers for the film include Todd Black, Jason Blumenthal, Robbie Brenner, Steve Tisch and DeVon Franklin. Executive Producers are Ynon Kreiz, Bill Bannerman and David Bloomfield.

Mattel introduced the world to He-Man in 1982 with the launch of a toy line — dubbed Masters of the Universe — and the debut of the animated series “He-Man and the Masters of the Universe” the following year. The show was about Prince Adam of Eternia, who notably transformed into the buff and heroic He-Man by shouting, “By the Power of Grayskull!”

The show ended two seasons and 130 episodes later, but the story of He-Man lived on. In 1985, the animated movie “The Secret of the Sword” introduced the hero’s sister, She-Ra, who also later ended up with her own series, “She-Ra: Princess of Power.”

By 1987, both series had ended. Mattel reintroduced audiences to He-Man three years later with the release of the series “The New Adventures of He-Man.” The series was rebooted again in 2002, 2018 and 2021, as was “She-Ra and the Princesses of Power” on Netflix.