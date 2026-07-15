Matt Damon Admits He Mistook ‘Odyssey’ Co-Star Tom Holland’s Costume Mishap for Heartfelt Acting Choice

Matt Damon admitted he mistook his co-star Tom Holland’s wardrobe struggle as a heartfelt acting choice while they filmed “The Odyssey.”

The Oscar winner recalled the behind-the-scenes exchange during a Tuesday appearance on “The Tonight Show,” telling host Jimmy Fallon that he thought Holland, who plays his son Telemachus in the Christopher Nolan-directed film, was giving him a poignant salute in one scene. In reality, Holland was simply trying to stop his costume from choking him.

“There’s a moment where we see each other, and I’m on a boat and he’s on the shore. And I saw him, and I was kind of on this boat all day, separated from the crew, and he was putting his hand on his heart,” Damon shared. “And so, I started to do it, too.”

He continued: “And, at the end of the day, we reconnected and I was like, ‘Chris told you to do that? Put your hand on your heart?’ And he goes, ‘Matt, my costume was choking me!’ He’s like, ‘I was pulling my [collar].’”

However, Damon defended that where he was standing, Holland’s movement looked like he was “saluting” him as a part of “a father-son moment.” In Damon’s defense, he is nearsighted.

“Needless to say, it’s not in the final film,” Damon quipped.

With “The Odyssey” hitting theaters on Friday, the epic film was the topic of the evening, with Damon recalling the huge undertaking it took to bring Homer’s poem to life.

“[Filming] was like six months,” Damon told Fallon. “It was the hardest [and] most challenging movie I’ve ever been apart of, but it was hard for everybody. I’ve never been more proud to be a part of a crew. Because we shot it all on IMAX, we were in six different countries and Chris Nolan does everything in camera. So, he doesn’t do CGI like, if there are boats in the background, they’re real boats, and if there’s a thousand people fighting, there were a thousand people fighting.”

Watch Damon’s full interview above.

“The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” airs weeknights at 11:35 p.m. ET on NBC.