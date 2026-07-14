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Anne Hathaway Feared She Offended Christopher Nolan on ‘Interstellar’ When He Didn’t Cast Her Again for 3 Movies

The Oscar winner shares her excitement for “The Odyssey” and getting the call to come back to Nolan’s repertory of actors

Anne Hathaway joins "Late Night With Seth Meyers" on July 13, 2026. (NBC/YouTube)
Anne Hathaway joins "Late Night With Seth Meyers" on July 13, 2026. (Credit: NBC/YouTube)

Anne Hathaway admitted she briefly worried she had somehow offended Christopher Nolan after he didn’t cast her in the three movies he directed following 2014’s “Interstellar.”

Appearing on Monday’s episode of “Late Night With Seth Meyers,” Hathaway reflected on her three-film collaboration with the Oscar-winning “Oppenheimer” filmmaker, which began with 2012’s “The Dark Knight Rises.”

“I got so lucky because I made ‘The Dark Knight Rises’ when I was in my late 20s, and then, you know, we made ‘Interstellar,’ which I cannot believe that I’m in that movie,” Hathaway said. “I love that movie so much, it’s so beautiful.”

After “Interstellar,” Nolan directed “Dunkirk,” “Tenet” and “Oppenheimer” without Hathaway in the cast — something she jokingly overthought.

“And then he made a bunch of movies that I wasn’t in,” she said. “And so I was like, ‘I hope I didn’t, like, say anything while we were in space.’ But we would see each other, everything would be cool, and then, yeah, I got the call. I got the call to come back.”

Christopher Nolan appears as a guest on the July 13, 2026 edition of "The Daily Show" (Comedy Central)
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Meyers noted that it must feel gratifying when Nolan returns to work with the same actors, given the filmmaker’s reputation and the demand to collaborate with him.

Hathaway next co-stars with Matt Damon and Tom Holland in “The Odyssey,” out Friday, in which she plays Penelope. Meyers joked that she and Nolan “were on a break,” prompting Hathaway, who is pregnant with her third child, to quip, “You can’t say we were on a break when I’m pregnant. The way my body just was like, ‘No, we weren’t! He was just in Dunkirk!’”

Reflecting on reuniting with Nolan, Hathaway praised both his filmmaking and leadership on set.

“It’s just an amazing experience being on his set because as brilliant as he is, as amazing as that mind is, his heart is just as powerful,” she said. “It felt like on ‘The Odyssey’ in particular, he built the movie with his mind and then he directed it while he was there with his heart. And that was just gorgeous.”

Watch Hathaway’s full “Late Night” interview below:

Tom Holland and Zendaya attend to photo call of "Spider-Man: Brand New Day" at Four Season Hotel on June 15, 2026 in Madrid, Spain. (Borja B. Hojas/Getty Images)
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Benjamin Lindsay

Benjamin is Deputy Managing Editor at TheWrap. He covers and assigns breaking news as it relates to entertainment, media and politics. With 10 years of experience covering film, television and theatre professionally, Benjamin was most recently Managing Editor at Backstage, a company for which he held various roles across its performing arts and awards departments…

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