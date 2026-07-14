Anne Hathaway Feared She Offended Christopher Nolan on ‘Interstellar’ When He Didn’t Cast Her Again for 3 Movies

Anne Hathaway admitted she briefly worried she had somehow offended Christopher Nolan after he didn’t cast her in the three movies he directed following 2014’s “Interstellar.”

Appearing on Monday’s episode of “Late Night With Seth Meyers,” Hathaway reflected on her three-film collaboration with the Oscar-winning “Oppenheimer” filmmaker, which began with 2012’s “The Dark Knight Rises.”

“I got so lucky because I made ‘The Dark Knight Rises’ when I was in my late 20s, and then, you know, we made ‘Interstellar,’ which I cannot believe that I’m in that movie,” Hathaway said. “I love that movie so much, it’s so beautiful.”

After “Interstellar,” Nolan directed “Dunkirk,” “Tenet” and “Oppenheimer” without Hathaway in the cast — something she jokingly overthought.

“And then he made a bunch of movies that I wasn’t in,” she said. “And so I was like, ‘I hope I didn’t, like, say anything while we were in space.’ But we would see each other, everything would be cool, and then, yeah, I got the call. I got the call to come back.”

Meyers noted that it must feel gratifying when Nolan returns to work with the same actors, given the filmmaker’s reputation and the demand to collaborate with him.

Hathaway next co-stars with Matt Damon and Tom Holland in “The Odyssey,” out Friday, in which she plays Penelope. Meyers joked that she and Nolan “were on a break,” prompting Hathaway, who is pregnant with her third child, to quip, “You can’t say we were on a break when I’m pregnant. The way my body just was like, ‘No, we weren’t! He was just in Dunkirk!’”

Reflecting on reuniting with Nolan, Hathaway praised both his filmmaking and leadership on set.

“It’s just an amazing experience being on his set because as brilliant as he is, as amazing as that mind is, his heart is just as powerful,” she said. “It felt like on ‘The Odyssey’ in particular, he built the movie with his mind and then he directed it while he was there with his heart. And that was just gorgeous.”

Watch Hathaway’s full “Late Night” interview below: