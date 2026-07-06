‘The Odyssey’ First Reactions Praise Christopher Nolan’s ‘Staggering’ Epic: ‘A Filmmaking Feast’

“The Odyssey” first reactions are here and, spoiler alert: People love the new Christopher Nolan movie.

Early audiences who have seen the fantasy epic, adapting Homer’s classic tale, praised Nolan’s massive, sweeping vision for the classic story.

“‘The Odyssey’ is staggering,” said @ian_sandwell on X. “Packed with intense and spectacular set pieces, often backed by a soul-rattling score, it builds to a final act that’s as good as anything Nolan’s done. Purists might baulk at the adaptation changes, but as an experience, nobody is doing it like Nolan.”

The film marks Nolan’s first feature since his massively successful “Oppenheimer,” a three-hour R-rated historical biopic that grossed nearly $1 billion and won Academy Awards for Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actor (Cillian Murphy), Best Supporting Actor (Robert Downey Jr.), Best Original Score (Ludwig Göransson), Best Film Editing (Jennifer Lame) and Best Cinematography (Hoyte van Hoytema).

But “The Odyssey” marks a different flavor for Nolan, seeing him tackle monsters and mythology in a way he never has before. Matt Damon stars in the film as Odysseus, joined by an all-star cast including Anne Hathaway, Tom Holland, Robert Pattinson, Zendaya, Lupita Nyong’o, Charlize Theron, Benny Safdie, Jon Bernthal, John Leguizamo, Samantha Morton, Elliot Page and more. X user @jacobkleinman called it “Nolan’s most straightforward movie ever.”

“THE ODYSSEY is a filmmaking feast,” Collider’s Perri Nemiroff added. “A grand and gripping rendition of Homer’s epic, and one that feels uniquely Christopher Nolan. It’s sincerely hard to imagine any other filmmaker on the planet being able to bring that source material to screen with this much scale, scope and heart.”

These reactions are sure to please Nolan fans who bought their tickets for the film’s early screenings a full year ahead of time. Despite the sales opening 12 months before the showings would actually take place, these IMAX screenings sold out in minutes.

You can see more early reactions below.

Christopher Nolan’s adaptation of THE ODYSSEY is as epic as movies get with some of the most breathtaking set pieces he’s ever attempted. A colossal achievement of scale, even by Nolan’s standards, its commitment to capturing as much as possible in-camera using new IMAX cameras… pic.twitter.com/UOOHd6lkbT — Matt Neglia (@NextBestPicture) July 6, 2026

The Odyssey: a surprisingly natural (and less despairing) Oppenheimer follow-up about a man haunted by defying the gods & dooming civilization – this one fights to avenge his own hubris. IMAX obviously immense. too clunky to be S-tier Nolan, but the last act rewards the journey. — david ehrlich (@davidehrlich) July 6, 2026

THE ODYSSEY is a filmmaking feast. A grand and gripping rendition of Homer’s epic, and one that feels uniquely Christopher Nolan. It’s sincerely hard to imagine any other filmmaker on the planet being able to bring that source material to screen with this much scale, scope and… pic.twitter.com/7jOO5Ch9ZZ — Perri Nemiroff (@PNemiroff) July 6, 2026

A heavy contributor to making The Odyssey utterly riveting from start to finish? All the jaw-dropping craftsmanship on display in the film. Hoyte van Hoytema’s work is as astounding as ever. It’s one breathtaking visual after the next, but also, I know the team went above and… pic.twitter.com/MJzIMcyUv6 — Perri Nemiroff (@PNemiroff) July 6, 2026

Watching THE ODYSSEY I thought to myself; is this how people felt while watching Seven Samurai, Lawrence of Arabia for the first time? A grand epic about the act of returning, pulse pounding, emotional, futuristic. Pattisions & Damon’s best performances. Loaded front to back. pic.twitter.com/8CJYhGvsTZ — Brian (@BrianLongFilms) July 6, 2026

In a world where pride, ego, & entitlement continue to fuel wars & endless bloodshed, Nolan uses Odysseus’ ancient tale as a channel to question what it would take for us to truly forgive our past sins. Epic and meditative in equal measure, the ending left me soaring with hope. — Andrew J. Salazar (@AndrewJ626) July 6, 2026

Christopher Nolan’s ‘The Odyssey’ is *incredible*. I've been lucky enough to watch it twice and it gets better on the second viewing.



I'm really blown away by this film.



If you can, SEE IT IN @IMAX 70mm. It’s a jaw dropping experience. It'll be great wherever you see it, but… pic.twitter.com/Gdiika6eCL — Steven Weintraub (@colliderfrosty) July 6, 2026

I saw THE ODYSSEY last week…

It's Christopher Nolan's most straightforward movie ever — and also maybe his most impressive.

Both the epic scale and attention to detail are absolutely stunning. The closest comparison I can think of is Peter Jackson's Lord of the Rings trilogy. pic.twitter.com/ivOvDaCSY4 — Jake (@jacobkleinman) July 6, 2026

it’s a little disorienting at first before it settles into what feels like a series of vignettes for a little while and then before you realize what’s happened, it all comes together in time for the third act. AKA: a Nolan take on The Odyssey. Every single set piece is unreal — evan romano (@EvanRomano) July 6, 2026

Christopher Nolan's #TheOdyssey is an absolute triumph and a crowning cinematic achievement from one of the great filmmakers of our time. It feels like everything Nolan has been working toward with IMAX has culminated here. The production design is incredible, the action is… pic.twitter.com/yLxocUEEdn — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) July 6, 2026

THE ODYSSEY is an incredible visual epic with some thrilling action set pieces & moments when Christopher Nolan leans into horror in such a cool way!



All of the cast are on their A game in this film but Tom Holland and Himesh Patel stood out as surprise favorites to me. pic.twitter.com/UazMElthCX — Jacob (@JacobFisherDF) July 6, 2026

Christopher Nolan is a visionary, and #TheOdyssey is a work of art. Adapting a Homer classic is not easy, but he has done an incredible job of bringing this to the big screen and telling Odysseus’s journey. He has outdone himself. You could feel the passion in his storytelling.… pic.twitter.com/Lkn0F7jYMH — Jazz Tangcay (@jazzt) July 6, 2026

“The Odyssey” sails into theaters on July 17.