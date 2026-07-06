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‘The Odyssey’ World Premiere: Tom Holland, Zendaya, Matt Damon and More Stars Hit the Red Carpet

Christopher Nolan’s epic adaptation drew its all-star cast and a host of Hollywood names for a glamorous premiere in London

THE ODYSSEY London Premiere
THE ODYSSEY London Premiere ( Credit: Getty Images)

Hollywood’s biggest stars descended on London for the world premiere of Christopher Nolan’s “The Odyssey” on Monday, turning the red carpet into one of the most star-studded movie events of the year.

Leading the arrivals were “The Odyssey” stars Tom Holland, Zendaya, Anne Hathaway and Matt Damon, joined by fellow cast members and an array of filmmakers, actors and industry figures celebrating Nolan’s epic follow-up to his Oscar-winning “Oppenheimer.” Adapted from Homer’s timeless epic poem, “The Odyssey” follows the journey of Odysseus as he struggles to return home after the Trojan War, with Nolan bringing his signature large-scale filmmaking and practical spectacle to the ancient tale.

Nolan’s adaptation has been the subject of intense anticipation since production began, thanks to its ambitious scope, international filming locations and all-star ensemble. The filmmaker reunites with several familiar collaborators while introducing audiences to a sweeping new interpretation of one of literature’s most enduring adventures.

From standout fashion to memorable cast moments, the London premiere offered an early glimpse at the scale and excitement surrounding the film ahead of its theatrical release.

Matt Damon in "The Odyssey" (Universal)
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Scroll through the gallery below to see all the best photos from “The Odyssey’s” world premiere in London, including Holland, Zendaya, Hathaway, Damon, Lupita Nyong’o and many more stars on the red carpet.

(Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images for Universal Pictures)

Anne Hathaway

(Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images for Universal Pictures)

Anne Hathaway

(Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images for Universal Pictures)

Zendaya

(Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images for Universal Pictures)

Zendaya

Matt Damon
(Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images for Universal Pictures)

Matt Damon

(Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images for Universal Pictures)

Matt Damon and Luciana Damon

(Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images for Universal Pictures)

Tom Holland

(Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images for Universal Pictures)

Lupita Nyong’o

(Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images for Universal Pictures)

Lupita Nyong’o

(Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images for Universal Pictures)

Charlize Theron

(Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images for Universal Pictures)

Charlize Theron

(Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images for Universal Pictures)

Mia Goth

(Photo by Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images for Universal Pictures)

Robert Pattinson

(Photo by Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images for Universal Pictures)

Robert Pattinson

(Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images for Universal Pictures)

Elliot Page

(Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images for Universal Pictures)

Travis Scott

(Photo by Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images for Universal Pictures)

Magnus Nolan, Christopher Nolan and Emma Thomas

(Photo by Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images for Universal Pictures)

Magnus Nolan, Christopher Nolan, and Emma Thomas

(Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images for Universal Pictures)

John Leguizamo

(Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images for Universal Pictures)

Justine Maurer and John Leguizamo

(Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images for Universal Pictures)

Benny Safdie

(Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images for Universal Pictures)

Ava Safdie and Benny Safdie

(Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images for Universal Pictures)

Ludwig Göransson, Composer

(Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images for Universal Pictures)

Serena Göransson and Ludwig Göransson

(Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images for Universal Pictures)

Himesh Patel

(Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images for Universal Pictures)

Hoyte van Hoytema, Cinematographer

(Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images for Universal Pictures)

Samantha Morton

(Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images for Universal Pictures)

Cristiana Dell’Anna

"The Odyssey" (Credit: Universal)
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Benjamin Lindsay

Benjamin is Deputy Managing Editor at TheWrap. He covers and assigns breaking news as it relates to entertainment, media and politics. With 10 years of experience covering film, television and theatre professionally, Benjamin was most recently Managing Editor at Backstage, a company for which he held various roles across its performing arts and awards departments…

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