‘The Odyssey’ World Premiere: Tom Holland, Zendaya, Matt Damon and More Stars Hit the Red Carpet

Hollywood’s biggest stars descended on London for the world premiere of Christopher Nolan’s “The Odyssey” on Monday, turning the red carpet into one of the most star-studded movie events of the year.

Leading the arrivals were “The Odyssey” stars Tom Holland, Zendaya, Anne Hathaway and Matt Damon, joined by fellow cast members and an array of filmmakers, actors and industry figures celebrating Nolan’s epic follow-up to his Oscar-winning “Oppenheimer.” Adapted from Homer’s timeless epic poem, “The Odyssey” follows the journey of Odysseus as he struggles to return home after the Trojan War, with Nolan bringing his signature large-scale filmmaking and practical spectacle to the ancient tale.

Nolan’s adaptation has been the subject of intense anticipation since production began, thanks to its ambitious scope, international filming locations and all-star ensemble. The filmmaker reunites with several familiar collaborators while introducing audiences to a sweeping new interpretation of one of literature’s most enduring adventures.

From standout fashion to memorable cast moments, the London premiere offered an early glimpse at the scale and excitement surrounding the film ahead of its theatrical release.

Scroll through the gallery below to see all the best photos from “The Odyssey’s” world premiere in London, including Holland, Zendaya, Hathaway, Damon, Lupita Nyong’o and many more stars on the red carpet.