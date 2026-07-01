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Matt Smith Fans Love That He Hated ‘Morbius’ as Much as They Did: ’Sony Def Tricked Him Into Doing That’

The resurgence of the Sony-Marvel flop comes as the “House of the Dragon” star reacts to Keanu Reeves watching it on a plane

Matt Smith on "Royal Court" with Brittany Broski (Credit: Royal Court/YouTube)
Matt Smith on "Royal Court" with Brittany Broski (Credit: Royal Court/YouTube)

Matt Smith could not believe Keanu Reeves would be watching his film “Morbius” on a flight during Brittany Broski’s “Royal Court,” and fans could not have been more on board.

The “House of the Dragon” star told the YouTuber to “f–k off” on her show Wednesday in disbelief that Reeves — whom Smith described as one of the world’s biggest movie stars — would be watching his Sony-Marvel film on a plane. Broski then asked the actor what he would watch on a flight.

“Not f–king ‘Morbius,’” he said. “Jesus Christ. My God. He must have really gone through the BA [British Airways] library to get to that … He’s on the valium or something.”

You can watch the moment yourself in the clip below.

Smith did double down on his love for “The Matrix” star, though, calling him a legend.

“I love Keanu Reeves, I just want to make that really clear,” Smith declared to the camera.

Kieran Bow and Clinton Liberty in "House of the Dragon" (Credit: HBO)
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Released in 2022, “Morbius” stars Smith as Milo, the childhood friend to antihero Dr. Michael Morbius (Jared Leto). The movie was poorly reviewed and grossed only $167 million worldwide on a reported $75 million budget. Audiences gave it a C+ CinemaScore.

Fans online loved that the “Doctor Who” star has an irreverence toward the Marvel film but praised him for being “the lone bright spot” in the film. Another user found it hilarious that not even Smith himself could get behind the flop.

Another X user wrote that he couldn’t “think of a job harder than Matt Smith in ‘Moribus.’” At the time, Smith took the negative reception on the chin, telling the Rolling Stone U.K. that “you just have to roll with it.”

“It’s a film, at the end of the day, we’re not saving lives. For whatever reason, it didn’t quite work out,” he said to the outlet at the time. “It is what it is.”

One X user even theorized that Sony tricked him into doing the movie. Keep reading for more social reactions to the “House of the Dragon” star’s viral moment.

Matt Smith attends the "House Of The Dragon" series 3 world premiere at Odeon West End on June 08, 2026 in London, England. (Lia Toby/Getty Images)
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Tess Patton

Tess joined TheWrap as the company’s first reporting fellow in 2024. Tess is from Birmingham, Alabama and attended the University of Southern California, graduating with degrees in theatre and journalism. She also served as the executive editor for Annenberg Media, closely overseeing coverage of campus protests amidst the Israel-Hamas War.

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