Matt Smith Fans Love That He Hated ‘Morbius’ as Much as They Did: ’Sony Def Tricked Him Into Doing That’

Matt Smith could not believe Keanu Reeves would be watching his film “Morbius” on a flight during Brittany Broski’s “Royal Court,” and fans could not have been more on board.

The “House of the Dragon” star told the YouTuber to “f–k off” on her show Wednesday in disbelief that Reeves — whom Smith described as one of the world’s biggest movie stars — would be watching his Sony-Marvel film on a plane. Broski then asked the actor what he would watch on a flight.

“Not f–king ‘Morbius,’” he said. “Jesus Christ. My God. He must have really gone through the BA [British Airways] library to get to that … He’s on the valium or something.”

You can watch the moment yourself in the clip below.

“he (keanu reeves) was watching morbius on a flight. what do you watch on flights?”



“not fvcking morbius.”



💀 pic.twitter.com/HMSV9V5Iks — matt smith thinker 💭 (@thinkmattsmith) July 1, 2026

Smith did double down on his love for “The Matrix” star, though, calling him a legend.

“I love Keanu Reeves, I just want to make that really clear,” Smith declared to the camera.

Released in 2022, “Morbius” stars Smith as Milo, the childhood friend to antihero Dr. Michael Morbius (Jared Leto). The movie was poorly reviewed and grossed only $167 million worldwide on a reported $75 million budget. Audiences gave it a C+ CinemaScore.

Fans online loved that the “Doctor Who” star has an irreverence toward the Marvel film but praised him for being “the lone bright spot” in the film. Another user found it hilarious that not even Smith himself could get behind the flop.

LMFAO I love Matt Smith man. For as awful as Morbius was he was the lone bright spot https://t.co/VDuoMxILwo — Spider-Dunk (@spidermanias) July 1, 2026

LOL Matt Smith is hilarious. Not even he liked Morbius. https://t.co/Skwv37JWmi — Lily* (@300mirrors) July 1, 2026

😂😂😂



“He really must have gone thru the BA library” 💀 https://t.co/KaDYgBxpTE — Glockymolo 🥑 (@BBlanco718) July 1, 2026

Another X user wrote that he couldn’t “think of a job harder than Matt Smith in ‘Moribus.’” At the time, Smith took the negative reception on the chin, telling the Rolling Stone U.K. that “you just have to roll with it.”

“It’s a film, at the end of the day, we’re not saving lives. For whatever reason, it didn’t quite work out,” he said to the outlet at the time. “It is what it is.”

One X user even theorized that Sony tricked him into doing the movie. Keep reading for more social reactions to the “House of the Dragon” star’s viral moment.

He carried that movie so hard…. I can’t think of a carry job harder than Matt Smith in Morbius now that I think about it https://t.co/UWEg3BYI8C — Harold Flammin Jr. (@FlamGawdGaming) July 1, 2026

Sony def tricked him into doing that movie. "Yeah yeah, it's a Marvel thing, like Spider-Man! 😉" https://t.co/YOdZK6LQwq — Claire Streaming on Poob (@ClaireSkies2) July 1, 2026