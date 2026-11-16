Matthew Lillard Joins Curry Barker’s ‘Anything But Ghosts’

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready…

Matthew Lillard has joined the cast of “Anything But Ghosts,” Curry Barker and Cooper Tomlinson’s horror comedy follow-up to their smash indie horror hit “Obsession.”

Details on Lillard’s role are being kept under wraps, but he joins a cast led by Barker, Tomlinson, Violet McGraw, Aaron Paul and Bryce Dallas Howard. Barker and Tomlinson play a pair of fake ghost hunters who find themselves way over their head when asked by a couple to deal with actual and very dangerous ghosts in their home.

Barker is directing from a script he co-wrote with Tomlinson and are producing through their label That’s a Bad Idea. Jason Blum, Roy Lee, and Steven Schneider serve as producers through their Blumhouse Atomic and Spooky Pictures banners. Adam Hendricks & Greg Gilreath are also producing through Divide/Conquer, in association with Image Nation.

Lillard, who recently appeared as the villainous William Afton in the “Five Nights at Freddy’s” films, also recently appeared in Mike Flanagan’s adaptation of Stephen King’s “Carrie” for Prime Video. He will also appear in Tony Gilroy’s Searchlight drama “Behemoth!” alongside Pedro Pascal and in DC Studios’ “Man of Tomorrow” next summer.

Lillard is repped by Verve, Strand Entertainment and Heller Law. “Anything But Ghosts” will be released by Focus Features on May 7, 2027. The casting was first reported by Deadline.