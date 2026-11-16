‘The Joker’s Wild’ Revival From Sony Pictures TV Gets Green Light With Host Howie Mandel

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Sony Pictures Television will revive game show “The Joker’s Wild” for syndication, with comedian and television personality Howie Mandel at the helm as host.

Serving as a reboot of the classic game show, “The Joker’s Wild” will put two contestants head-to-head on the High Roller slot machine where they will use their luck and knowledge, with wild Jokers increasing the points. After three rounds, the winner of the most points will move on to a bonus round, where they’ll face tempting deals with the Devil, per the official logline.

If they’re lucky enough to lock in three jokers while avoiding the Devil, they’ll win the jackpot of $10,000, and have the potential to take home up to $50,000.

Production is slated to kick off in mid-November on the Sony Pictures studio lot in Los Angeles, and is set to launch in broadcast syndication on CBS Owned Stations in Fall 2027.

“I love that we’re bringing ‘The Joker’s Wild’ back,” Mandel said in a statement. “It’s such a fun, crazy show, and getting to be a part of that is a real honor. There’s something great about taking a show people have loved for years and seeing what you can do with it today. I’m excited to get in there, have some laughs, and probably make a little bit of a mess along the way. That’s usually when I’m having the most fun.”

“‘The Joker’s Wild’ is one of the most recognizable brands in game show history, with a format that combines trivia, unpredictability and big-money stakes,” Sony Pictures Television president of Game Shows Suzanne Prete said. “Howie brings exactly the kind of wit, energy and spontaneity that this game demands. With him at the helm, we’re excited to introduce ‘The Joker’s Wild’ to a new generation of viewers and continue evolving this iconic franchise for today’s audiences without losing the qualities that made it a favorite in the first place.”

Produced by Sony Pictures Television, “The Joker’s Wild” is executive produced by showrunner Mashawn Nix (“Deal or No Deal,” “Match Game” and “Red Table” Talk.”)