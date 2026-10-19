Sony Pictures TV Hires Lauren Glaubach as EVP Distribution, Digital and Social Platforms

Sony Pictures Television has hired Pinterest executive Lauren Glaubach as the company’s EVP of distribution, digital and social platforms.

In the newly created role, Glaubach will drive Sony’s expansion across YouTube and digital platforms, finding new opportunities on digital for the studio’s film and TV content to engage with audience and grow revenue. She will report to presidents of distribution and networks Jason Spivak and Paul Littmann.

Glaubach’s hiring comes as Sony Pictures Television’s digital business has expanded to include a YouTube edition of “Jeopardy!” as well as “Reading Rainbow” on YouTube. The company also inked a partnership with professor Brian Cox to develop premium original content for global digital audiences.

As she leads Sony Pictures’ global strategy on social and digital platforms, Glaubach will be responsible for spearheading a comprehensive growth and monetization strategy.

“Lauren has spent her career working at the intersection of content, platforms, and audiences, and has a proven track record of building and growing digital businesses,” Spivak and Littmann said. “We’re very pleased to have her join SPT and are excited about what we can accomplish together.”

“The ways audiences engage with entertainment continue to evolve, creating meaningful opportunities to extend the reach and impact of the stories and franchises they love,” Glaubach said. “I’m excited to join Sony Pictures and work with this talented team to develop digital experiences that meet audiences where they are, deepen their connection to our content, and open up new possibilities for our iconic brands.”

More to come …