‘NBC 100: The Live Celebration’ Adds Amy Poehler, Tina Fey, David Letterman, Queen Latifah and More

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NBC is celebrating its 100th birthday in a big way. The network announced the first 50 celebrities who will be part of “NBC 100: The Live Celebration” on Monday, and the lineup is full of former “Saturday Night Live” cast members, NBC stars, Olympics champions and sports legends.

The first round of celebrities for the special includes Adam Levine, Amy Poehler, Andy Buckley, Angela Kinsey, B.J. Novak, Blake Shelton, Bob Costas, Brian Baumgartner, Chris Sullivan, Chrissy Metz, Conan O’Brien, Creed Bratton, David Letterman, David Hyde Pierce, Debra Messing, Ellie Kemper, Eric McCormack, Goldie Hawn, Ice T, Jane Leeves, Jenna Fischer, Jerry Seinfeld, Jimmy Fallon, John Krasinski, Kate Flannery, Kate McKinnon, Kelsey Grammer, Larry David, Leslie David Baker, Mandy Moore, Mariska Hargitay, Mel Brooks, Melora Hardin, Michael Phelps, Mike Tirico, Mindy Kaling, Oscar Nuñez, Peri Gilpin, Phyllis Smith, Queen Latifah, Rainn Wilson, The Roots, S. Epatha Merkerson, Seth Meyers, Simone Biles, Sterling K. Brown, Steve Carell, Taylor Goldsmith, Ted Danson and Tina Fey. Additional stars from “ER,” “Parks and Recreation,” “30 Rock” and “SNL” will be announced at a later date.

The three-hour live event will take place in Los Angeles’ Dolby Theatre on Dec. 10 at 8/7c p.m. and will be available to watch on both NBC and Peacock.

The special is designed to celebrate NBC’s decades-long history of creating and showcasing some the most memorable shows and live events in TV history. It specifically highlights the stars, stories and moments that have defined generations of NBC and will include surprise reunions, musical performances, comedic tributes and flashbacks. Additional talent, cast reunions, musical performances and special appearances will be announced at a later date.

“NBC100: The Live Celebration” is produced by Done + Dusted. Its executive producers include Raj Kapoor, Katy Mullan, and Sarah Levine Hall with Rob Paine, Taryn Hurd and Patrick Menton serving as co-executive producers.