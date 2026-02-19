Matthew McConaughey weighed in on what the future of Hollywood will look like as the industry embraces artificial intelligence, saying actors should prepare for the day that they’ll have to compete against computer-generated personalities at the Academy Awards.

“It’s coming. It’s already here,” McConaughey said during CNN’s town hall discussion at the University of Texas at Austin, which will be fully released on Saturday.

“Don’t deny it. It’s not going to be enough to sit on the sidelines and make the moral plea that, ‘No, this is wrong.’ It’s not going to last. There’s too much money to be made, and it’s too productive,” McConaughey said, having mentioned that he plans on trademarking his iconic catchphrase “Alright, Alright, Alright” as an effort to block AI misuse.

“So I say: Own yourself. Voice, likeness, et cetera. Trademark it. Whatever you gotta do, so when it comes, no one can steal you,” McConaughey added.

While entertaining the concept of AI “replacing” human actors, the Oscar winner asserted that he is certain the technology will make its way into the most prestigious competitions for actors.

“It’s damn sure going to infiltrate our category,” McConaughey said, highlighting the various ways AI could show up at awards ceremonies. “Does it become another category? Will we be, in five years, having the best AI film? The best AI actor?”

He continued, saying that the Academy could give AI its own category, but “it’s going to be in front of us in ways that we don’t even see.”

“It’s going to get so good we’re not going to know the difference. That’s one of the big questions right now: the question of reality,” McConaughey said, urging folks to be prepared by protecting themselves legally. “It’s more hazy than ever — in a very exciting way, I think, but also a scary way. Prep for it. Own your own lane, so you at least have agency when it starts to trespass.”