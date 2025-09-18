Matthew McConaughey Feels the Heat in New ‘The Lost Bus’ Trailer

“The Lost Bus” is approaching.

The Matthew McConaughey-led based-on-a-true-story drama will hit theaters this weekend before debuting on Apple TV+ on Oct. 3. It concerns the Camp Fire, a Northern Californian wildfire that became the deadliest fire in the state’s history, and one man’s attempt to save a classroom full of kids from the inferno.

But before the Paul Greengrass-directed movie hits Apple TV+, you can watch the brand-new trailer below.

America Ferrera and Yul Vazquez also star in “The Lost Bus.” The film was written by Greengrass and Brad Ingelsby, who also serve as producers. Gregory Goodman, Jason Blum for Blumhouse Productions and Jamie Lee Curtis for Comet Pictures are the other producers. It was executive produced by Amy Lord and Lizzie Johnson, author of “Paradise: One Town’s Struggle to Survive an American Wildfire,” which the film is based upon.

Play video

“The Lost Bus” is Greengrass’ first movie since 2020’s “News of the World,” which had the misfortune of opening during the global pandemic and still managed to score four Academy Award nominations. It will also be the first on-screen performance from McConaughey since 2019 – since then, he’s only done vocal performances. He made another movie this year, “The Rivals of Amziah King,” which premiered at South by Southwest but has yet to be picked up for domestic distribution.

“The Lost Bus” debuted at the Toronto International Film Festival, where it was warmly received by critics and audiences. Our own review said that the movie “gives a master filmmaker a sobering way to showcase his formidable skills.”

“The Lost Bus” is in theaters Friday and on Apple TV+ on Oct. 3.