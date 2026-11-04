Maya Hawke to Star in Live-Action ‘Magic: The Gathering’ Movie at Legendary and Hasbro

Legendary Entertainment and Hasbro Entertainment have cast Maya Hawke (“Stranger Things,” “Little Women,” “Do Revenge”) in their upcoming live-action feature film based on Hasbro’s massively successful “Magic: The Gathering” franchise.
Both companies have tapped Matt Johnson (“BlackBerry,” “Nirvanna the Band the Show”) to direct their upcoming live-action feature film. Johnson is also attached to write, alongside Noah Gardner (“Calls,” “Super 8”) and Aidan Fitzgerald (“Calls”).
“I was x&0 with good breakers going into day 2 of GP Detroit and telling myself, ‘I’m going to drop out of film school and become a pro Magic player,’” Johnson said in a statement. “Pod one I’m seated across from Rich Hoaen. By round five I’m x&5 and tilted so badly that I sac Lifespinner and a lethal board (I’m serious) for a lone Jugan. My opponent goes end-step Rend Spirit and within ten minutes I’m driving back to Toronto thinking ‘My Magic career is officially over.’ To all the dreamers reading this: in every pool, there is a day 2 deck.”
Launching the genre of trading card games in 1993, “Magic: The Gathering” has become a cultural engine with an expanding ecosystem of entry points that now spans streaming, digital games, publishing, consumer products, live events, and IP crossovers. The deep lore and welcoming community continue to captivate more than 50 million fans of all ages worldwide.
As the world’s first trading card game, Magic has grown into a global phenomenon, with events and professional play circuits around the world, dedicated conventions attracting tens of thousands of players, and a thriving secondary market for rare and powerful cards. Set across a multiverse of fantasy worlds, the game’s rich mythology continues to evolve through its card sets, novels, and crossover collaborations with iconic franchises including “Final Fantasy,” Marvel, “Star Trek,” “Dungeons & Dragons,” and “The Lord of the Rings.”
Deadline first reported the news.
More to come…