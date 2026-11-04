Maya Hawke to Star in Live-Action ‘Magic: The Gathering’ Movie at Legendary and Hasbro

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Legendary Entertainment and Hasbro Entertainment have cast Maya Hawke (“Stranger Things,” “Little Women,” “Do Revenge”) in their upcoming live-action feature film based on Hasbro’s massively successful “Magic: The Gathering” franchise.

Both companies have tapped Matt Johnson (“BlackBerry,” “Nirvanna the Band the Show”) to direct their upcoming live-action feature film. Johnson is also attached to write, alongside Noah Gardner (“Calls,” “Super 8”) and Aidan Fitzgerald (“Calls”).