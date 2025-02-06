‘Magic: The Gathering’ Film and TV Universe in the Works From Legendary, Hasbro

“Magic: The Gathering” is coming to life. A film and TV universe based on the popular card game is in the works from Legendary Entertainment and Hasbro Entertainment, with plans for a live-action feature film to kick off an interconnected universe that will expand into TV and other content.

Created in 1993 by Richard Garfield, Magic: The Gathering is the world’s first trading card game and involves dueling wizards, spells and fantastical creatures.

Mary Parent, Legendary’s Chairman of Worldwide Production, said, “We pride ourselves on being thoughtful caretakers of singular, beloved IP, and no property better fits that description than ‘Magic: The Gathering.’ Alongside the fantastic Hasbro team, we look forward to creating a multimedia universe that thrills longstanding fans and creates a broad wave of new ones.”

Zev Foreman, Hasbro Entertainment’s Head of Film, said, “This is an exciting and complementary partnership, uniting one of the world’s most iconic brands with a powerful and proven steward. ‘Magic: The Gathering’ has inspired decades of epic world-building and creative storytelling. It is a perfect match for Legendary’s diversified approach to marquee IP, and we are excited to work together to build a whole new ‘Magic: The Gathering’ universe.”

This project comes on the heels of an additional “Magic: The Gathering” project in production at Netflix, an animated series from Terry Matalas.

A film adaptation of “Magic: The Gathering” was previously in the works in the 2010s at 20th Century Fox with Simon Kinberg producing, but the project was scrapped after Disney’s acquisition of Fox.

Legendary is coming off the immense success of the “Dune” franchise and is currently developing the next installment in the Monsterverse. Other upcoming films include “Minecraft,” the Ryan Reynolds live-action/animated comedy “Animal Friends,” a “Street Fighter” adaptation and Alejandro G. Iñárritu’s next film starring Tom Cruise.

Hasbro Entertainment recently announced deals with Sony’s TriStar Pictures and Sony Pictures Television to re-imagine “Clue” across film and television, a deal with Margot Robbie’s LuckyChap and Lionsgate to produce a film based on “Monopoly” and a deal with The CW to produce game shows based on “Trivial Pursuit” and “Scrabble,” which premiered this past fall.