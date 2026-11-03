Mckenna Grace Says Refusal to Do Nudity on Camera Is ‘Unrelated’ to Her Disney Princess Dreams

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Mckenna Grace appeared to take issue with her viral interview in Cosmopolitan on Tuesday, clarifying on Instagram that her quote about dreaming of being a Disney princess and refusing to do on-camera nudity are “unrelated.”

“The two quotes being used right now in these titles are unrelated,” the “The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping” star wrote in an Instagram story alongside a screenshot of Variety’s coverage of the Cosmo conversation. (The publication’s headline, “Mckenna Grace Rejects ‘Nudity or Hypersexual Things’ in Acting Roles Because ‘My Dream Is to Be a Disney Princess Someday,’ was what the actress took issue with.)