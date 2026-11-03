Mckenna Grace Says Refusal to Do Nudity on Camera Is ‘Unrelated’ to Her Disney Princess Dreams

Mckenna Grace appeared to take issue with her viral interview in Cosmopolitan on Tuesday, clarifying on Instagram that her quote about dreaming of being a Disney princess and refusing to do on-camera nudity are “unrelated.”
“The two quotes being used right now in these titles are unrelated,” the “The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping” star wrote in an Instagram story alongside a screenshot of Variety’s coverage of the Cosmo conversation. (The publication’s headline, “Mckenna Grace Rejects ‘Nudity or Hypersexual Things’ in Acting Roles Because ‘My Dream Is to Be a Disney Princess Someday,’ was what the actress took issue with.)
“I said at this point in my career I think I’m uncomfortable doing something but I respect everyone who does — and I also have a dream job!” Grace continued. “I’m not uncomfortable doing nude scenes/hypersexual roles simply because ‘I want to be a Disney princess,’ it’s just because of my own personal comfortability I have with that sort of thing right now at this point in my life!”
The 20-year-old actress, who got her start as a child and teen star in projects like “Designated Survivor,” “I, Tonya” and “The Haunting of Hill House,” emphasized that it’s “silly that it’s become such a source of conversation! So many more important things to talk about.”
The pushback came about Tuesday after outlets like Variety, Deadline and People published stories on her boundaries with nudity as if it had to do with her future aspirations of being a Disney princess. The original quote in full was:
“At this point, I definitely don’t do nudity or very hypersexual things. I respect anybody who can, but it’s terrifying to me. I don’t know if that’ll ever change. It’s not like I only do wholesome things—my character literally gets gutted by Ghostface in Scream—but my dream is to try and be a Disney princess someday.”
Grace is one of the many stars of Lionsgate’s latest “Hunger Games” adaptation, pulling double duty as twins Maysilee and Merrilee Donner. The former is a tribute from Panem’s District 12.
“The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping” hits theaters Nov. 20.