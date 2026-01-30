Melania Trump Hints at Struggles Tied to Her Documentary at Kennedy Center Premiere: ‘Not an Easy Feat’ | Video

Melania Trump appeared to touch on the lackluster response to her new documentary, noting at the premiere that making and marketing a movie is “not [an] easy feat.”

The First Lady’s remarks came during her onstage address at the Kennedy Center premiere for “Melania” on Thursday, where she took a moment to shout out the “visionary team” who helped bring the project to life.

“Creating a film and launching a global marketing campaign is not [an] easy feat,” Trump said. “I’m fortunate to be surrounded by a visionary team. First, I would like to thank my husband, America’s director, Donald Trump.”

She added: “Thank you for providing our family with a life filled with experiences that only one could imagine.”

As she went on, FLOTUS thanked her son, Barron, and her immediate family for their love, sharing it is the “force that propels me forward.”

The first lady’s comments come as “Melania” is slated to debut with a $3 million opening weekend box office, despite Amazon owner Jeff Bezos’ $35 million marketing push on the project and the documentary landing in approximately 1,500 theaters. Additionally, many of the street posters for the “Melania” film have been vandalized with various derogatory messages against the first lady.

Yet, Trump appeared undeterred by it all, praising her new project as a cinematic experience that’s meant to transport viewers behind-the-scenes to the her captivating life.

“Some have called this a documentary, it is not,” Trump noted during her speech. “My film is a very deliberate act of authorship, inviting you to witness events and emotions through a window of rich imagery. It is a created experience that offers perspectives, insights and moments only few have seen. Here honor, pride and truth are revealed.”

She added: “It is purposeful storytelling. You’re part of this journey now. Our story will live on for generations. Forever.”

Watch Trump’s entire speech above.

“Melania” will debut in theaters nationwide on Jan. 30.