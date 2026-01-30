‘Melania’ World Premiere: Trump, RFK Jr., Pete Hegseth and More Walk the Kennedy Center Red Carpet | Photos

The Kennedy Center hosted the world premiere of “Melania” on Thursday, drawing a slate of political figures and media personalities to Washington, D.C.

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump led arrivals on the red carpet for the event, with many other power players in the administration coming out to support at the Kennedy Center.

Among those attending were Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Pete Hegseth, Dr. Mehmet Oz and Jeanine Pirro, along with other guests from politics, broadcasting and public life.

“You will see a lot of emotions from humor to sadness to grief to celebration, family — so I think everybody will connect,” Melania Trump said from the carpet, speaking to media. “It was my life in 20 days.”

TheWrap reported earlier Thursday that “Melania” is expected to debut with a $3 million opening weekend box office, despite Amazon owner Jeff Bezos’ $35 million marketing push on the project.

The doc premieres amid nationwide protests and furor over the killing of two U.S. citizens by Border Patrol officers. It will arrive in approximately 1,500 theaters this weekend. The projected $3 million pull puts it below the last right-wing documentary, the Daily Wire-produced Matt Walsh film “Am I Racist?,” which opened to $4.5 million from 1,517 locations in September 2024, finishing with a $12.3 million total that made it the highest-grossing doc that year.

The highest projections are coming from NRG with an estimate of around $5 million, though audience interest polls from the company have 30% saying they are “definitely not” interested in watching the film, an unusually high count for any wide release.

