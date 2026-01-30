Home > Creative Content > Movies

‘Melania’ World Premiere: Trump, RFK Jr., Pete Hegseth and More Walk the Kennedy Center Red Carpet | Photos

“You will see a lot of emotions from humor to sadness to grief to celebration,” First Lady Melania Trump says from the red carpet

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 29: (L-R) President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump attend Amazon MGM's "Melania" World Premiere at The Trump Kennedy Center on January 29, 2026 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)
President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump attend Amazon MGM's "Melania" World Premiere on Jan. 29 in Washington, DC. (Getty Images)

The Kennedy Center hosted the world premiere of “Melania” on Thursday, drawing a slate of political figures and media personalities to Washington, D.C.

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump led arrivals on the red carpet for the event, with many other power players in the administration coming out to support at the Kennedy Center.

Among those attending were Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Pete Hegseth, Dr. Mehmet Oz and Jeanine Pirro, along with other guests from politics, broadcasting and public life.

“You will see a lot of emotions from humor to sadness to grief to celebration, family — so I think everybody will connect,” Melania Trump said from the carpet, speaking to media. “It was my life in 20 days.”

Former first lady Melania Trump arrives on the fourth day of the Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum on July 18, 2024 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
TheWrap reported earlier Thursday that “Melania” is expected to debut with a $3 million opening weekend box office, despite Amazon owner Jeff Bezos’ $35 million marketing push on the project.

The doc premieres amid nationwide protests and furor over the killing of two U.S. citizens by Border Patrol officers. It will arrive in approximately 1,500 theaters this weekend. The projected $3 million pull puts it below the last right-wing documentary, the Daily Wire-produced Matt Walsh film “Am I Racist?,” which opened to $4.5 million from 1,517 locations in September 2024, finishing with a $12.3 million total that made it the highest-grossing doc that year.

The highest projections are coming from NRG with an estimate of around $5 million, though audience interest polls from the company have 30% saying they are “definitely not” interested in watching the film, an unusually high count for any wide release.

Catch full photos of the “Melania” red carpet premiere at the Kennedy Center below.

US First Lady Melania Trump attends the world premiere of Amazon MGM Studios' "Melania" at the Kennedy Center in Washington, DC, on January 29, 2026. (Photo by Brendan SMIALOWSKI / AFP)
(Brendan Smialowski/AFP)

First Lady Melania Trump attends the world premiere of Amazon MGM Studios’ “Melania” at the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 29, 2026.

(Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

Melania Trump

(Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

President Donald Trump and Melania Trump

(Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

Melania Trump

(Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

“Melania” director Brett Ratner

(Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

Brett Ratner and agent Marc Beckman

(Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

Alina Habba and Brett Ratner

(Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

Donald Trump

(Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

Lisa Oz, Mehmet Oz, Oliver Oz and Daphne Oz

(Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

Pete Hegseth and Jennifer Rauchet

WASHINGTON, DC – JANUARY 29: (L-R) Kelly Lary and Rep. Mike Johnson attends Amazon MGM’s “Melania” World Premiere at The Trump Kennedy Center on January 29, 2026 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

Kelly Lary and House Speaker Mike Johnson

(Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

Linda McMahon

(Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

Lori Chavez-DeRemer

(Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

Jeanine Pirro

(Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

(Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

Howard Lutnick and Allison Lutnick

(Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

Kelly Loeffler and Jeffrey Sprecher

Melania Trump (Credit: Getty Images)
Benjamin Lindsay

Benjamin is Deputy Managing Editor at TheWrap. He covers and assigns breaking news as it relates to entertainment, media and politics. With 10 years of experience covering film, television and theatre professionally, Benjamin was most recently Managing Editor at Backstage, a company for which he held various roles across its performing arts and awards departments…

