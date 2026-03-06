Home > Creative Content > Movies

Melania Trump’s Eponymous Documentary Sets March Streaming Premiere on Prime Video

“Melania” will head to Amazon’s streamer next week after its $16.3 million domestic box office run

First Lady Melania Trump attends Amazon MGM's "Melania" World Premiere at The Trump Kennedy Center on January 29, 2026 in Washington, DC. (Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)
First Lady Melania Trump attends Amazon MGM's "Melania" World Premiere at The Trump Kennedy Center on January 29, 2026 in Washington, DC. (Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

Melania Trump’s documentary “Melania” will soon be available to stream once it hits Prime Video on March 9.

Directed by Brett Ratner — it was his first film since being accused of multiple incidents of sexual misconduct — the film chronicles the tail end of President Trump’s campaign trail into his reelection, but through the eyes of his wife.

It notched a $7 million opening weekend, which was a record for political documentaries, but also paled in comparison to its $40 million acquisition fee from Jeff Bezos (which made it the most expensive documentary in Hollywood history). The movie hit theaters on Jan. 30 and made $16.3 million at the domestic box office during its run — but less than $300,000 globally.

Prime Video announced the news on Friday morning, in an Instagram post.

The film was met with harsh reviews, including from TheWrap‘s William Bibbiani, with critics slamming it for having very little substance and serving as “propaganda.”

President Trump touted the success of the documentary in February, but also noted that he warned his wife about becoming too big of a star as a result of the film.

“Can you believe this?” he said at the time. “Big movie star, and I always say it’s trouble, because I always say there’s not room in one family for two stars.”

“I told her that we can’t have two stars in one family, so I don’t know what that means, but it’s not, it’s not good,” Trump added.

First Lady Melania Trump in "Melania" (Amazon-MGM)
Read Next
‘Melania’ Review: A Tedious, Criminally Shallow Propaganda Puff Piece

Andi Ortiz

Andi Ortiz is an Audience Writer. Joining TheWrap in 2021, Andi has covered film, television, and all things niche since her arrival. Her heart lies in genre projects, like superheroes and fantasy, but she has also found a groove in covering late night television and, of all things, The View. She also co-hosts WrapWomen’s podcast,…

Comments