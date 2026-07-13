Melissa Rucker Finishing Fund Launches to Aid Women and Nonbinary Filmmakers | Exclusive

Madison Wells Forward and The Chimaera Project have launched The Melissa Rucker Finishing Fund, a grant program supporting women and nonbinary filmmakers completing narrative and documentary projects.

The fund honors Melissa Rucker, a former Madison Wells producer and executive who died in 2019. Rucker championed underrepresented voices throughout her career in film, television and theater, working with directors including Haifaa al-Mansour and Tina Mabry, playwrights Minhal Baig and Molly Smith Metzler, and novelist Emma Straub.

“In the years since Melissa’s passing, the imprint she left on this company and the many artists she inspired and mentored continues to shape our mission and values and inspire the work we do everyday,” Evan Mayer and Kelly Eltschlager said in a joint statement on behalf of Madison Wells Forward. “Through this fund, we hope to carry that torch forward as both a tribute to her legacy and a continuation of the work she cared about most: uplifting bold storytellers whose perspectives deserve to be seen and heard.”

The program targets feature-length and short-form films in post-production across genres, including personal narrative, social commentary, action, speculative fiction and science fiction. Selected filmmakers receive financial grants plus promotional support, screening opportunities and access to industry resources through The Chimaera Project. Award recipients also join The Chimaera Project Alumni Community, which provides peer support, mentorship and professional development resources.

“The Chimera Project was founded on the belief that collective storytelling can inspire meaningful social and cultural change,” said co-founder America Young. “Melissa embodied that same belief in every aspect of her work. We are honored to partner with Madison Wells Forward on this initiative that not only celebrates her legacy, but directly invests in and elevates filmmakers whose perspective deserves greater visibility.”

Applications open July 15 via FilmFreeway. Recipients will be announced in November 2026.

Madison Wells Forward is the philanthropic arm of Gigi Pritzker’s Madison Wells production company. Recent partnerships include City Year Los Angeles, Gold House, Diverso, Breaking the Binary, My Friend’s Place and Children and Screens. The Chimaera Project, founded in 2014, has supported more than 1,500 participants through mentorship, funding and professional development programs for women and nonbinary filmmakers.