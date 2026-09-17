‘Miami Vice ’85’: John Leguizamo to Play the Villian in Joseph Kosinski Reboot

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John Leguizamo, who is in the generating chatter in the awards race for his turn in “The Odyssey,” will play heavy in Joseph Kosinski’s “Miami Vice ’85,” Universal’s upcoming film revival of the hit ’80s TV series, TheWrap has learned.

Michael B. Jordan and Austin Butler star. Other cast include Alden Ehrenreich, Whitney Peak, Camila Morrone and Danny Ramirez.

The film, written by “Nightcrawler” Oscar nominee Dan Gilroy, will be based on characters created by Anthony Yerkovich for the series, which was executive produced by Yerkovich and Michael Mann. Eric Warren Singer wrote an earlier draft of the screenplay.

The original 1984 “Miami Vice” pilot episode marked the beginning of the partnership between Sonny Crockett and Rico Tubbs, now played by Butler and Jordan, as they take on drug lords and other criminals on the streets of Miami Beach.

The Hollywood Reporter first reported the news.

More to come…