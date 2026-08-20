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Camila Morrone Joins ‘Miami Vice ’85’

The “Something Very Bad Is Going to Happen” star joins the revival of the hit ’80s series led by Michael B. Jordan and Austin Butler

Camila Morrone Miami Vice
Camila Morrone (Credit: Getty Images)
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Camila Morrone has joined Michael B. Jordan and Austin Butler in the cast of Joseph Kosinski’s “Miami Vice ’85,” Universal’s upcoming film revival of the hit ’80s TV series, TheWrap has learned.

Morrone’s role is being kept under wraps, but the film, written by “Nightcrawler” Oscar nominee Dan Gilroy, will be based on characters created by Anthony Yerkovich for the series, which was executive produced by Yerkovich and Michael Mann. Eric Warren Singer wrote an earlier draft of the screenplay.

The original 1984 “Miami Vice” pilot episode marked the beginning of the partnership between Sonny Crockett and Rico Tubbs, now played by Butler and Jordan, as they take on drug lords and other criminals on the streets of Miami Beach.

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Alden Ehrenreich and Whitney Peak recently joined the cast as well.

Filming for “Miami Vice ’85” is set to begin later this year, with a release scheduled for May 19, 2028. Dylan Clark is producing alongside Kosinski, who is best known as the director of the hit Best Picture Oscar-nominated films “Top Gun: Maverick” and “F1.” Executive Vice President of Production Development Sara Scott and Creative Executive of Production Development Christina Hoffrogge will oversee the project for the studio.

Morrone first broke out in Prime Video’s “Daisy Jones & The Six,” for which she received an Emmy nomination. She is currently generating strong reviews for her role in the Netflix series “Something Very Bad Is Going to Happen.” Other credits include the second season of “The Night Manager,” opposite Tom Hiddleston.

Morrone is repped by WME, Brillstein and lawyers Steve Warren and Huy Nguyen.

Deadline first reported the news.

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Umberto Gonzalez

Umberto is a senior film reporter at TheWrap, covering film & television development, agencies and talent. He joined TheWrap in 2016. He has been covering the fanboy beat & breaking scoops for 20 years with numerous Hollywood trade, newspaper and magazine mentions to his credit.

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