Alden Ehrenreich Joins ‘Miami Vice ’85’

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Alden Ehrenreich has joined Michael B. Jordan and Austin Butler in the cast of Joseph Kosinski’s “Miami Vice ’85,’ Universal’s upcoming film revival of the hit ’80s TV series.

Ehrenreich’s role is being kept under wraps, but the film, written by “Nightcrawler” Oscar nominee Dan Gilroy, will be based on the pilot of the original series. That 1984 episode saw the beginning of the partnership between Sonny Crocket and Rico Tubbs, now played by Jordan and Butler, as they take on drug lords and other criminals on the streets of Miami Beach.

Filming for “Miami Vice ’85” is set to begin later this year with a release scheduled for May 19, 2028. Dylan Clark is producing alongside Kosinski, who is best known as the director of hit Best Picture Oscar-nominated films “Top Gun: Maverick” and “F1.” Executive Vice President of Production Development Sara Scott and Creative Executive of Production Development Christina Hoffrogge will oversee the project for the studio.

Ehrenreich most recently received his first Tony Award for his Broadway debut in the play “Becky Shaw” and has recently been seen in Zach Cregger’s horror film “Weapons” and opposite Robert Downey Jr. in Christopher Nolan’s “Oppenheimer.” He will next appear opposite Helen Mirren in Anton Corbijn’s “A Talent for Murder,” which will premiere at TIFF next month.

The actor is represented by CAA, Linden Entertainment and Jackoway Austen Tyerman Wertheimer Mandelbaum Morris Bernstein Trainer and Klein.