Ethan Hawke’s ‘The Lowdown’ Drops Season 2 First Look of Betty Gilpin, Tommy Lee Jones

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The Ethan Hawke-led noir “The Lowdown” will return to FX and Hulu this October, welcoming new cast members Betty Gilpin and Tommy Lee Jones.

A first look from the upcoming second season sees Hawke as self-proclaimed “truthstorian” Lee Raybon, whose obsession with the truth always lands him in trouble.

Sterlin Harjo (“Reservoir Dogs”) created, executive produced, wrote and directed the Tulsa-set series, which will premiere on FX and Hulu Oct. 14. New episodes of the eight-episode season will be released on Wednesdays following the premiere.

Season 2 picks up as Lee earns a local citizen journalist award for his reporting on the untimely death of Dale Washberg. During his somewhat chaotic acceptance speech, he grabs the attention of public defender Ginger, played by four-time Emmy nominee Gilpin.

One of Ginger’s clients has gone missing from the state penitentiary, and she accepts Lee’s amateur help on the case. The second season will follow Ginger and Lee’s investigation. Jones stars as Lee Raybon Sr., Lee’s estranged grifter father, who unexpectedly arrives in town.

Betty Gilpin as Ginger and Ethan Hawke as Lee in “The Lowdown” Season 2 (Credit: FX)

Rafael Casal, Kaniehtiio Horn and Ryan Kiera Armstrong will all appear in Season 2. Lee enlists Johnny (Casal), a jujitsu-trained dentist to help on the case. The dentist happens to be the new husband to Lee’s ex Samantha (Horn) and stepdad to his teenage daughter Francis (Armstrong). Keith David returns as Marty the managing editor of The Heartland Press, who Lee has butted heads with in the past.

“The Lowdown” was recognized at the AFI awards as one of the top 10 most outstanding television programs of 2025 and is among the year’s most acclaimed shows, including a spot on TheWrap’s list of the best shows of 2025.

The series wrapped Season 2 production in Tulsa in the spring, where the first season was also filmed.

“The Lowdown” Season 1 is now streaming on Hulu.